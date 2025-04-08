Sports
Collegiate National Table Tennis Championship Nets who have beaten results in Rockford
March Madness has just been packed with the best talent in college basketball. In the meantime, Wnij -Stagee Jonathan Dumois found the best players from all over the country in Rockford in another sport that does not get that much attention.
From the moment the ball is raised, the athletes are locked up, aimed at the competition that is at hand. A good game brings applause, while a bad game can cost you deeply.
UC Davis and NYU were some of the many schools that participated in the National Collegiate Table Tennis Associations National Championships in your Health Sports Factory in Rockford.
Willy Lersonulo is the tournament director. He says that 251 athletes from 52 colleges and universities in North America came to Rockford to participate in the tournament.
This is an exciting time, he said. “After many years at the Championships in Rockford. 2013 was the last time we have been here.
And some of those athletes even came from all over the world.
Kelly Yenn is one of the athletes who compete for Harvard in the tournament. She was originally from Hong Kong, where history was written as the youngest player to participate in the national team of Hong Kongs. She started when she was six years old, originally with only one goal and defeated her brother.
And shortly after the beginning I did that, and that was no longer a goal, Yenn said.
Since then she said she had never thought she would get that far, although she always takes things one game at the same time. She also says that playing table tennis also helped her off the field.
It's a tactical sport, “she said.” It helps me with my analytical thinking, it helps with mentality, perseverance and helps with my studies.
The University of Central Florida was another school that participated this year. Christopher Mar is one of the team coaches and is also the director of Floridas Division for the association. It is a historic tournament for him, because it is the first time that the school has ever sent a ladies team to the tournament.
His double team, which consists of two players per team, lost early, but he regards it and the tournament as an educational moment for his team.
This is still a tournament, said Mar. “If you are still going to play next year, use this to your advantage, build up ranking, then take advantage. Yes, have fun, but more importantly, this is still a tournament.
After our interview, Mar shows me his tailor -made paddle. Although the mechanical engineer says that he would not have been topping his own horn, it is clear that he knows his things.
This is in honor of one of the players at the University of South Florida who actually wanted something better in the heels. He said. So I actually made him a combination fusion paddle. It is a special paddle for him.
You get the feeling of the tournament that is not only proud of the universities that compete, but also for the sport itself, especially because many pay out of their own pocket to get here.
Leparulo tells me that the tournament itself, like the NCTTA, is fully run by volunteers who take free time from their work to run tournaments like this.
“Everyone of us takes paid free time to come to Rockford here to run this event for these university athletes, Leparulo said.
So although these athletes may not have any flashy approval agreements, they still have a lot of passion for the game, regardless of which side of the net the ball falls.
