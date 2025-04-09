Chicago State University, or CSU, hires Bobby Rome II as 1st football coach in the history of South Side School





Chicago (WLS) – Chicago State University has hired its first football coach in the history of the school. It is one of the first steps to realize CSU football. ABC7 Chicago now streams 24/7. Click here to look On Tuesday, university leaders said Bobby Rome II is the new main football coach of Chicago State University. He is enthusiastic about leading the cougars. See also: Northwestern University The completion of the settlement in the alleged football growth rod This is the first time that a football program in more than 100 years was built from the ground in Illinois. CSU President Z Scott and director of Athletics Monique Carroll were also at a press conference that announced the move on Tuesday morning. Rome knew how the public could get going. He said he is ready for the challenge to start a football program. “We are not here to be a flash in the pan. We want something sustainable, and will last a long time. That will take time and the right planning,” said Rome. They had helmets and uniforms to show off Tuesday, but no players to wear them. The small campus in South Side has been around for more than 150 years. The school is planning to add football for several years, with several million dollars to start the program. And although they have many other sports at school, they say that football brings something extra to a campus. “What football does is creepy in the sports world. That is the atmosphere we want to bring to the south side to the city of Chicago,” Carroll said. Chicago State is a small school, with fewer than 3,000 students, but they have big plans to take the field in the fall of 2026 with a complete division I football championship, or FCS, program. Their new coach played at the University of North Carolina and in the NFL for different teams before he started his coaching career. He recently coached the Florida Memorial University, but says he wants to come to Chicago and players are starting to recruit. “We start here on the south side. Then we spread over Chicago and then over Illinois. Then we go nationally,” said Rome. Although hiring a football coach Chicago State gives a face for the program, they still have a lot of work to do, including the figure of playing their home games.

