Damestnis to be confronted with Triade rival on Wednesday





ELON, NC – The Tennis team of the Elon University Ladies will be confronted against UNC Greensboro on Wednesday in the Jimmy Powell Tennis Center at 2 p.m. This competition is the first of the last three regular season matches for the Phoenix. To follow

About the Phoenix

Elon is 14-5 this season and binds the total of the 2023-24 season and is now haunting his 16-win total of the 2022-23 season. The Phoenix is ​​10-2 at home this year and 67-10 in Jimmy Powell Tennis Center since the start of the 2019-20 campaign. Elon has a singles record of 78-28 in 2025 and a double record of 35-18. The Phoenix ended the 2023-24 season with a singles record of 81-50 and a double record of 40-21, so they are within the reach of passing both their singles and double records from last season. Elon continues to impress in both Singles and Doubles, with their most recent match a 7-0 Sweep against College of Charleston. First -year Lisa Kranec Has continued her dominance in singles matches and this year improved to 14-2, with 7-1 in her last eight decisions. Likewise, junior Madison Cordisco Has a record of 13-3, with 7-2 in her last nine decisions, with a win of three games. First -year Heidi Bulger has built a win of seven competitions, with a general record of 13-4. Bulger went 8-2 in her last ten games. Striking duo Mary Reding And Simone Bergeron Have a double team record of 13-3 with a profit reak of seven games, with 8-2 ​​in the last ten games. With another double win, Bergeron would reach 16 in 2025 to bind the ninth in a single season in program history. Since then, no player has reached the total of 16-win in a season in a season Erica Braschi Had 17 and Olivia Lucas 16 in 2017. Heidi Bulger And Madison Cordisco I have not had many opportunities to play as a double team, but they have shown their compatibility as teammates when they did. Bulger and Cordisco are 4-1 in the season with a win reak of two games.



Scouting UNC Greensboro

UNCG is 3-16 in the season with an away game of 1-6. They recently played East Carolina, where they lost 7-0. Other remarkable opponents are Gardner-Webb, Campbell and Liu. The Spartans lost from Gardner-Webb and Campbell, both opponents who defeated Elon. UNCG, however, defeated Liu with the same margin as Elon, 6-1. UNCG is 19-32 in Doubles and 36-75 in Singles. The Spartans are coached by Mat Iandolo, who is with the team in his first year. However, Iandolo has 32 years of experience with head coach in many schools, including Butler, Utah and Purdue. -Elon-

