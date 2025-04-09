The Free Press All-State Boys Hockey Team

The Free Press continues the long -term tradition of selecting the best boy shockey players from all over state. By talking tocoachesAnd media colleagues we hope to bring about a group that highlights the state that the state has to offer on the ice.

As always, the task is to cut the list into a first and second team, plus a cast of honorable mentions, never easy. At the end of the day it remains a subjective process, but one that we undertake with great pride and care. Without further delay, here is the 34th Free Press' Boys Hockey All-State Team.

Congratulations to the 30 players listed below“headSouth Burlington Senior Lucas van Mullen, who our Mr. Hockey was mentioned for the second consecutive season.

The first team

Oliver Quong

Rice Memorial High School

Junior, Vooruit

The player:Oliver Quong scored the game-winning goal in the Division I championship game in Back-to-back seasons, the last with 1:22 to play to seal the first DI Perfect campaign since 2004. Hurting and opportunistic was Quong more a playmaker and this winter is even more physical, lead to 29 goals.

Coach Justin Martin on quong: “He was an animal all year round and in most games, the best player on the ice. He is a fierce competitor, very athletic and coachable child who gets the chance to play hockey after high school.”

Tyler Russo

Rice Memorial High School

Senior, ahead

The player:A year after counting a team-best 35 points in Rice's Run to his first title in 29 years, Tyler Russo remained one of the first two directions in the state. Russo (18 goals, 33 assists) was a “responsible center” who knew how to stay on the defensive side of the puck and at the same time be creative and cunning around the net to get rid of opportunities at a rapid pace. Russo exceeded 100 career points this winter.

Coach Justin Martin on Russo: “He is an incredible leader on and next to the ice and one of my best criminal killers. I can't speak higher about him.”

Lucas Van Mullen

South Burlington High School

Senior, ahead

The player:The first double receiver of the Mr. Hockey-Eer van de Free Press, Lucas van Mullen went from one of the best blue rans in the state to a high scoring, two-way star who led the Wolves to back-to-back Division I Title Play. Van Mullen returned to South Burlington after a short stay at the PrEP school to start his last year. This winter Van Mullen had a total of 26 goals and 31 assists, production with six long in the play -offs.

Coach Sean Jones Op Van Mullen: “He knows the game. He is a super humble child. He is really talented and he earns every centimeter of these two years.”

Cavan Benjamin

Hartford High School

Senior, defense

The player:Hartford built up his team around Cavan Benjamin, who played about two -thirds of each game, excelled in printing situations and was a dangerous player in all three zones outside his defensive responsibilities. Benjamin was 15 goals and 20 assists as a senior for the Hurricanes, which won 13 games and lost in the semi -final of Division II.

Coach Todd Bebeau on Benjamin: “A real gifted person who plays hockey for the right reasons, love for the game, his teammates and the Hartford Hockey program. There are too many moments to remember where he wore his team on his back and refused to let us lose.”

Brendan Patterson

Rice Memorial High School

Senior, defense

The player:Brendan Patterson had all the characteristics of a top blueler: Great Gap Control, played with physicality, served as a leader, anchored the Power Play unit and added attacking production. Patterson scored nine times and under his 18 assists was a brilliant seam pass to set a goal in the 4-2 championship victory of Rice on South Burlington.

Coach Justin Martin on Patterterson: “He had a great two years before us. He is a phenomenal leader and was not afraid to take control in the dressing room. He really brought his game to the next level.”

Ethan Fortin

Spaulding High School

Junior, keeper

The player:Ethan Fortin's attitude and consistent game elevated his spaulding teammates. Fortin used his speed to cover the ground that most goalkeepers cannot do, and “save” many times this season, his coach said. Fortin went 12-3-1 with a 1.65 goals against average, .945 savings percentage and a trio shutouts during the regular season before no. 2 Spaulding was upset in the quarterfinals of Division I.

Coach Jacob Grout on Fortin: “He is unwavering. I have seen many goalkeepers and he is impressive to see if you really understand the hockey game.”

The second team

Maddox Heise

U-32 High School

Senior, ahead

The player:Maddox Heise, a versatile athlete, achieved 28 goals and 38 assists, allowing U-32 to reach the II-final division. Heise's contributions went beyond High Point Totals, he was an assistant captain by using his skills, knowledge and toughness in the defensive zone. Heise graduates no. 2 in career points for U-32 with 169 (77 goals, 92 assists). He also only had 24 career finish minutes.

Coach Shane Locke on Heise: “He is a real 200 feet player. He is very strong in all three zones. Maddox is a leader on and outside the ice and always very positive for all players.”

Noah Keeler

Milton High School

Junior, Vooruit

The player:From hangings to toe-drags, Noah Keeler blinded in every ice rink he played this winter, a total of 41 goals and 26 assists. Keeler also found ways to score with opposing players “draped” next to him and was a creative finisher with great hands and a first -class shot. Keeler has 81 goals and 149 points for three seasons.

Coach Bryant Perry on Keeler: “He is probably one of the best skaters I have seen. He has hockey -iq, he can see it before it happens and there are not many people who can stop what he is going to do.”

Shyam Meyette

Essex High School

Senior, ahead

The player:With an excellent shot and a strong disruptor on the backcheck, Shyam Meyette was the complete package in the forward position for the Hornets. Meyette was 33 goals and 16 assists during a final year in which he darkened 100 career points. Meyette also had a “congenital ability” to find space and create opportunities, his coach said.

Coach Garry Scott on Meyette: “Without him this year we would certainly have had trouble having an offensive output. He was just a great presence on the ice with the team.”

Chais lyford

Rice Memorial High School

Junior, defense

The player:A large, powerful player who can skate, Chais Lyford leaned to his size, big shot and affinity to spread to the best defenders of the state this season. He scored his first goal of his career this winter and ended with three tallies and 17 assists. He also closed his zone in the last minutes of the Division I champion match.

Coach Justin Martin on Lyford: “This year was the outgoing celebration of Chais. This year there were moments in many competitions that he was one of, if not the strongest defender on the ice with his speed and strength.”

Max scribner

U-32 High School

Senior, defense

The player:U-32's career riot leader in points (117) for a defenders, the vision of Max Scribner and the passing brought it to a different layer for most other blue rods in the state. Teammates also leaned on Scribner for advice and skill work. Scribner scored 21 goals and 30 assists this winter when the Raiders made the Division II championship game.

Coach Shane Locke on SCRIBNER: “He was our leader when it came to defenders. They all looked up at him for tricks and tips. They would keep an eye on him and see how it was done.”

Noah Grove Essence

Rutland High School

Senior, keeper

The player:Multisport striking Noah BrutTomesso served as the starting goalkeeper of Rutland in each of his four seasons. A leader with an unparalleled competitive level, the Rutland Herald Player of the Year Had a 3.05 goals against average and a .900 savings percentage for a Rutland team that reached the quarterfinals of Division I.

Coach Mike Anderson at BrutTomesso: “From day 1 he worked as hard as he could and always aimed to be better. Every game he was in the net, we knew we had the chance to win.”

Honorable mentions

Ahead

Christian ButlerSouth Burlington, Junior

Garret CarterMount Mansfield, Junior

Josh DietzHarwood, second -year year

Alex GirouxNorth Country, Senior

Eli HerringtonHarwood, Junior

Griffin NelsonHarwood, second -year year

Colton LefebvreColchester, Junior

Evan PeloquinSpaulding, senior

Colton WarrenU-32, senior

Evan WrightBrattleboro, Senor

Defense

Gavin ClarkBfa-st. Albans, senior

Kyle CostalesWoodstock, senior

Baylor LamosRice, junior

Rowan LonerganBrattleboro, senior

Bait macritchieSpaulding, second -year year

Goalkeepers

Andrew AchillesHarwood, second -year year

Henry MonaghanRice, senior

Phoenix WellsBfa-st. Albans, senior

