Why does Trump send immigrant university scientists to Louisiana and Texas?
After a dinner with his wife and friends, Mahmoud Khalil was arrested by immigration agents in his apartment in New York on March 8. The next night the graduate student from Columbia University went to bed in a remote Louisiana Detention Center almost three hours from the nearest city. MASK-bearing agents chosen Tufts student Faith Ozturk Up the street near Boston, and less than a day later she checked her in a private prison in the countryside of the south of Louisiana. Georgetown -Scientist Badar Khan Suri was arrested near Washington, DC, and was first shipped to Louisiana before he was sent to a detention center in Texas.
Students and scholars that the Trump government has arrested as part of the President's promise to deport Pro-Palestinian activists, in some cases more than a thousand miles are blessed, despite the attempts of their lawyers to quit detention centers in the remote south of those who have described inhabited.
Louisiana, Texas and Mississippi are the home base 14 of the 20 largest immigration -detention centers In the country. They have long used Democratic and Republican administrations as a hub for detention of immigrants.
The decision of immigration and customs enforcement to quickly send various academics who have been arrested to Louisiana in recent weeks has brought an increased consciousness how crucial the state has become in the trial since the first term of Donald Trump. And it has been concerned about a long -standing practice called “Forum Shopping” new life, a strategy lawyers for the prisoner say that the government is used to make these deportation cases hear before conservative courts.
In lawsuits, government lawyers claim that Ice Khalil, Khan Suri and Ozturk sent to Louisiana because there were no available beds or “detention room” in facilities closer to where they were arrested.
On Friday, the federal court heard a challenge for the arrest of Ozturk questioned the credibility of the government's claim. In her decision that rejects the government's request to transfer the case to Louisiana, the judge noted that when the Turkish national was picked up outside of Boston, There were available beds About a hundred mile distance in an ice facility in Maine.
And a lawyer for Khan Suri, a professor at the University of Georgetown and Indian National, asked why the government was looking for bedroom that her client is now sleeping on the floor.
In an interview with NPR she said that Khan Suri, who is now being held in the prairieland -DeTentiecentrum in Alvarado, Texas, is on a mattress in a common room because there are no beds available.
“It's pretty alarming,” said Eden Heilman, a legal director of the ACLU of Virginia, who adopted the Khan Suri case. “There seemed to be an attempt to get him from the state of Virginia.”
Brett Kaufman, an ACLU lawyer, said that sending prisoners is not about Bedspace.
“It is now a pattern, I think, that has become pretty clear,” he said. “The government believes it has an advantage if it brings people there.”
Lawyers for held on saying that the government is following a pattern
Today Louisiana has the second highest number of prisoners in the country after Texas. Of the approximately 47,000 people, ice was rural last month, more than 7,000 of them were in Louisiana, According to data from TracreportsA non -party -related company that analyzes immigration data. ICE has nine detention prisons in the state, most run by for-profit companies and 23 in Texas.
Kaufman said that sending an immigrant far away before detention makes it more difficult to combat deportation.
“You take someone away from their community, their family, from their lawyers,” he said. “It is really a huge, debilitating thing not to be able to walk in a facility and spend time with your customer.”
But legal experts have also noticed another possible benefit for the government to send people to the south. Several of the academics arrested have submitted federal challenges to their arrests. If those cases are heard by a federal court in Louisiana, an appeal would be heard by the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals, generally considered The most conservative in the country.
“If it was known that the fifth circuit was particularly liberal and friendly to immigrants, there is no way in my opinion
The Ministry of Justice refused NPR's request that it responded to the claims that the government is looking for more favorable areas of law. Ice did not respond to a request for comments for this story.
Khalil, a legal permanent resident who is Palestinian but was born in Syria, was arrested in New York and held in New Jersey. But the government has since argued that its lawsuit must be heard his arrest in Louisiana, because he has now been held there.
But last week, a federal judge the case ruled Will be heard in New Jersey, where Khalil was when his lawyer submitted her case. The government intends to appeal.
Lawyers For some of the other detained academics are looking for similar statements.
On Friday, a federal judge ruled that Ozturk will make her case heard in Vermont. Lawyers for Khan Suri have asked a federal court to keep his case in North Virginia. In all these federal cases, the academics accuse the government of violating their constitutional rights.
Even if their suits go further against the Trump government, the government moves forward to try to deport them. Khalil is planned to appear on Tuesday for an immigration judge in Louisiana. The government tries to rid its green card to accusation of his pro-Palestinian activism 'tailored to Hamas terrorism'. His lawyers say that the charges against him are unfounded and say that civil servants have not provided any evidence to support them.
