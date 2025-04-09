



Al Horford speaks in Florida Basketball after the third National Championship NBA player Al Horford, who won two national titles in Florida, was in San Antonio for the victory of Gaters against Houston on the last four. Florida History written with his 2025 NCAA Tournament for gentlemen Championship Game Victory on Monday evening. The Gaters defeated Houston 65-63Deleting a shortage of 12 points in the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, to claim their first national championship since 2007. Florida took his third national championship in basketball, which Villanova Bond for the eighth most championships in the history of the university basketball. Required reading: Florida Basketball uses defense to beat Houston on its own game, Capture National Championship Capture With three national titles in basketball (2006, 2007 and 2025), Florida is the only school that has won three NCAA Division I titles in both Mens Basketball and Football (1996, 2006 and 2008). The Gators are also the only school that wins a national title in basketball and football in the same academic year (2006-07). According to the NCAA, Michigan has State Three national championships in football (1952, 1965 and 1966) and two in college basketball (1979 and 2000), making them close to Florida for the new NCAA benchmark. With Monday's victory, the Gators broke a 13-year-old dry for the sec With a national championship in basketball. Kentucky won the national title in 2013 as the last SEC school for Florida. < util-module-path="elements/cta" class="spacer-large"/> Florida Football National Championships Florida Football has won three national championships in football. Steve Spurrier led the program to his first championship in 1996, while Urban Meyer de Gators led to two championships in three years in 2006 and 2008. 1996: Florida 52 Florida State 20

Florida State 20 2006: Florida 41, Ohio State 14

Ohio State 14 2008: Florida 21, Oklahoma 14 Florida men's basketball national championships In his third season with the program, Coach Todd Golden from Florida de Gators led to the third national championship in school history in 2025. Billy Donovan led the Gators to back-to-back national championships in 2006 and 2007, the first two in program history. Donovan also led Florida to a National Championship in 2000, a loss for Tom Izzo and Michigan State. 2006: Florida 73, UCLA 57

UCLA 57 2007: Florida 84 Ohio State 75

Ohio State 75 2025: Florida 65Houston 63

