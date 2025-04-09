



Clinton, SC The Presbyterian College Women's Tennis Team will end its regular season this week with two games. The blue hose starts on the road in Charleston Southern before he returns home to host Radford at the Templeton Tennis Courts for a special Saturday full of breast cancer, senior day and Letterwinners Day. Saturday in Clinton On Saturday, a memorable afternoon promises to be in Clinton, while the Blue Hose organizes their annual Breast Cancer Awareness competition, while also welcoming the three seniors of the team and welcoming all PC tennis alumni. Fans are encouraged to come out and only show their support only for the tennis team for women, but also for the constant fight against breast cancer. All Presbyterian alumni are invited to the Pondo to encourage the blue hose and to make contact with the program again. MatchDay Central Charleston Southern

Matchup:Presbyterian (5-15, Big South: 1-2) in Charleston Southern (14-4, Big South: 4-0)

DATE:Wednesday 2 April 13:00

Location:Gary Clark Banks Sr. Tennis center (Charleston, SC)

Live results:Sidarmstats.com MatchDay Central – Radford

Matchup: Presbyterian (5-15, Big South: 4-0) vs Radford (4-10, Big South: 1-3)

DATE: Saturday, April 12 at 13:00

Location:Templeton TennisCourts (Clinton, SC)

Live results:Statbroadcast.com Exploring the Buccaneers -Charleston Southern has taken a 14-4 record with a 4-0 record in competition game. They have defeated Gardner-Webb, Longwood, Radford and Asheville, while allowing no more than one point of each Big South team.

-Senior Amila Jusufbegovic leads the team with a 10-3 singles record while mainly competing in the number four place.

– Jusufbegovic is accompanied by Senior Noa Boyd, because the duo in double leads the team with an 8-8 record, all played on the number one position.

-Csu leads the division I series between the two teams with 16-2 after having removed PC 5-2 last season.

– The Buccaneers are head coach Anca Dumitrcu led by the seventh year. Explore the Highlanders -Radford has collected a record of 4-10 with a 1-3 mark against great opponents of South. Their only victory of the conference came from a 4-3 victory over Longwood.

-Senior Lexi Smolder leads the Highlanders with a 7-5 singles record while he mainly competes on the number three Slot.

– Junior Brooke Murphy and second -year student Michaela Stephens are the leading Doubleduo of the team. They have taken a 6-6 record with all six of their victories from the court three.

-Radford leads the I-series division between the two teams with 11-6 after having removed PC 4-3 last season.

– The Highlanders are head coach Grace Reed under the leadership of the second year. A look at the blue hose – Presbyterian has taken a 5-15 record this season and picked up their victories over Lander, Queens, Alabama A&M, Converse and Longwood.

– SeniorValentina de Sousathe team leads with a 10-9 singles record, and took eight victories over number three position, one on the number two lock and one while he competes in fourth position.

– JuniorMcKenzie Davisthe team leads in double with an 11-7 mark, while seeing a 9-3 record while they are linked to first-year studentsMary Ellen Longmire.

– The blue hose is led by the sixth year head coachJoel Roberts. Big South Davis SeniorMcKenzie DavisThe Big South Player of the Week was mentioned for the second consecutive week after a few dominant versions in both Doubles and singles competitions. She earned her first title on February 19 after the team had completed a 7-0 Sweep about Alabama A&M. Davis played a key role in this game and provided the victory over the number three double position while he collaborated withMary Ellen Longmire. The duo brought down the Naomi blanks of Alabama A&M and Ntokozo Zungu 6-1. Davis followed with a Straight-Set Singles victory at the number two Slot and beat the Alicia Owegi van de Bulldogs 6-0, 6-1. The next day the blue snake fell to Chattanooga in a narrow battle where Davis booked another Doubles victory alongside Longmire. They achieved Chattanooga's Margaret Manolachand Emma Pedretti at number three Slot 6-3. Again competing at the number two singles position, Davis completed the perfect week by beating the MOCS 'Madlena Orlova 6-3, 6-0. The following week Davis proved her consistency and competed for the number two singles position during the weekend, she placed two straight set victories and beat Savanna Kollock 6-3, 6-3 against Davidson before she blanked Lais Martins 6-0, 6-0. Her dominant game earned her the Big South Award on 26 February.

