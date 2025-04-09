In ladies' hockey worlds, the rivalry of the US canada resumes an Olympic momentum at stake

Canada has been the best in women's hockey for most of the past years, but a younger American team now has the chance to seize the momentum that the Olympic season is going.

The world championship starts on Wednesday in the Czech Republic and runs through a final of April 20.

Canada and the US together to win all 23 previous world titles. The rivals met in the final in 22 of the 23 editions that date from the first worlds in 1990.

Canada has the recent lead and wins last year's world title in an overtime final and four of the last five major tournaments in general when recording the 2022 Olympic Games.

Before that, the US won five consecutive Olympic or world titles from 2015-2019.

In the last two cycles, the winner of the worlds in the year before the Olympic Games also used the Olympic title.

The US and Canada meet in group game this Sunday, but that result may not have much influence on a possible rematch in the final of April 20. In the last three worlds, the winner of the US-Canada Group then lost the final.

Canada has largely kept the same identity of the Beijing matches from 2022: leaders, including head coach Troy Ryan, captain Marie-Philip Poulin, striking defender Renata Fast and goalkeeper Ann-Rene Debiens.

Depsbiens has not played for the Montreal Victoire since 18 March due to an injury, but is still on the Roster for worlds.

The US has experienced important changes in the last three years. John Wroblewski succeeded Joel Johnson as head coach after the Olympic Games.

At Forward, Brianna Decker retired and Amanda Kessel stepped away from participation while she works in the Front Office of Pittsburgh Penguins. Kendall Coyne Schofield had her first child and returned to the national team last year.

Taylor Heise and Laila Edwards who were in this cycle in the Olympic team of 2022 became the world championship in this cycle. This season Edwards has switched to the defense for the national team and joined a decorated group with her teammate Caroline KK Harvey of the University of Wisconsin.

Harvey was the youngest player of the Olympic team of 2022 at the age of 19. She has since become the only player from every country who all made the all-Star teams of the World Championship in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

Lee Stecklein, a triple Olympic medal winner who led the Olympic Champion Team skaters in Ice Time, will play her first games with the national team since the worlds of 2023.

And in Doel, Aerin Frankel went from missing the Olympic team from 2022 to starting 12 of the 14 games in the last two worlds.

The end result: the average age of Canadas is 28 years, 1 month, with two collegians in the schedule of 25 players. The average age of the US is 25 years, 9 months, with nine collegians.

Lack of experience has been our primary question mark, Wroblewski said about his three -year term of office.

But a question that has been answered considerably in the past year. Wroklewski gave an example: American hockey officials are certainly Edwards and colleague Collegians Kirsten Simms and Joy Dunne would be chosen for the 2024 world team from a try -out camp last spring.

They not only made the schedule, but Edwards became MVP of the world championship. Dunne, a second -year student from Ohio, was the only underclassman on the list of 10 finalists for this year Patty Kazmaier Award (best player in Womens College Hockey). Simms, a junior in Wisconsin, scored the game type and game-winning goals in the NCAA Championship match against Dunnes Buckeyes on March 23.

Wroblewski said that he and American hockey officials got to know the player pool so well that for the first time in this Olympic cycle they had the feeling that they could choose the world championship schedule without the traditional Tryout camp.

Anyway, because a camp could not be held this year due to mitigating circumstances.

For the most part, the players have now given us answers, instead of having questions, especially on the schedule front, said Wroblewski.