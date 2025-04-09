HHS LEF Division Sexual Violence Prevention, which means that local efforts are drifted

April 1 was the first day of the consciousness of the sexual attacks. It is also the day that the Ministry of Health and Human Services has dismissed the teams that work on the prevention of sexual violence.

The dismissals were part of a round of dramatic cuts to the federal health authorities, in the midst of the Trump government and that of Elon Musk Attempts to shrink The federal workforce.

The majority of the division of violence prevention staff was fired, according to several sources, including current and former staff members. The division is part of the Legnings Center in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. At the same time the leader of another HHS agency that works on domestic violence, the Office of Family Violence Prevention and Serviceswas placed on administrative leave.

The congress obliged the work that these agencies do, including supporting state and local programs about sexual violence throughout the country. Those laws, including the violence against women, have had, have had bipping.

The timing of the dismissals was “a combination of heartbreaking and offensive,” says Matthew Huffman of the Missouri coalition against domestic and sexual violenceA membership association of domestic violent shelters and rape crisis centers throughout the state.

He says that the current situation is confusing and stressful for local groups, which are highly dependent on federal funds for their work. Without federal staff to manage and support the funds, “leave it a huge gap in our ability to be really effective.”

“Even in a red state, we never had problems spending our work,” says a Midwest State Health officer who agreed not to mention it because she fears retribution for speaking with the media. “It is not super controversial that you don't want your daughter to be raped at the university, right?”

In response to the question from NPR about how sexual violence preventive funds will be handed out now that these teams have been cut, HHS spokesman Emily Hilliard wrote: “All legally required positions and offices will remain intact, and as a result of the reorganization, it will be better positioned to implement the statutes of the congress.”

Dozens of years of experience 'wiped out'

One of the dismissed CDC employees estimates that two-thirds of the division personnel were fired last week, about 100 people, based on crowdsourced documents and her knowledge of the staff of the division. NPR agreed in her not mentioning because she is afraid of retribution for speaking with the media.

The division is working on prevention strategies for sexual abuse, child abuse and gun violence, among other things forms of violence. Research and programming staff in all these areas was cut.

The CDC employee says that, although there has been two -part support for these efforts in the past, she was not surprised that the programs focused on sexual violence.

“We had a suspicion,” she says. “Much of our work is looking at gender -based violence and gender differences and health equality and all that quote, without linked, has woken up the ideology,” she says, what one has been great target In the second government Trump.

As an example of his work, CDC helped to finance and evaluate the Mapping of “hotspots” Where students feel unsafe and vulnerable to sexual violence so that schools can intervene. In ColoradoHot Spot cards lead some schools to add lights and cameras in certain places and move changing rooms.

CDC can guide community partners in their programs and help them evaluate the impact. “We have the ability, we have the infrastructure, we have the expertise to find out what works to prevent sexual violence,” says the CDC employee.

Another dismissed CDC employee says she was surprised that some parts of the division of violence were kept, including the surveillance branch. That ensured that the cutbacks on her team feel more focused.

“I think [it] Tells a story about what was important in terms of what they think CDC should do, “she says. NPR agreed in her not to mention for fear of retaliation.” The story that it tells me is that violence does not matter that women in abuse do not matter that women who have sexually abused do not. ”

She says that she and her colleagues feel “stripped” by the cuts. “We are all just faltering and trying to find out what we do then,” she says. “This was not just a job for us, this was something we were all passionate about.”

Without the federal government that supports these efforts throughout the country, the national and local groups are alone, says Lynn Rosenthal. She was HHS director of sexual and gender-based violence under the Biden Administration and also worked as a lawyer at the National Network to put an end to domestic violence and as director of a local rape crisis center.

“For decades literally work will be lost as a result of the distribution of violence prevention that is wiped out in this way,” says Rosenthal. She explains that the reason why there is a federal role in preventing and intervention in domestic violence and sexual abuse is because states needed help with financing and program design and evaluation, and asked for federal action.

The CDC teams that were cut helped local groups “Learn what works and what doesn't work, what should we try?” She says. “They are very generous with the convening of people throughout the country to try to learn from their experiences.” The fact that they have been fired, she adds, is “a big loss”.

Local groups nervous about federal funds

The congress has recently assigned $ 210 million for local subsidies for five years for the Prevention and Education Program of Rape Prevention and Education at CDC. However, since the staff who has distributed the funds and advised on the projects, the money is difficult to access.

In state health departments: “We have a detention pattern because they have not yet terminated the money, but if there is no one to spread the funds, then we are not sure if we have the money to actually pay for our employees [or] If we can deduct our funds, “says the health officer in the midwest.

This financing was already interrupted In the first weeks of the Trump administration, when the White House paused all domestic expenses, so that some hiding places in Texas dismiss the staff.

Huffman at the Missouri Coalition against Domestic and sexual violence says that the current situation is confusing and stressful for local groups. “Here in Missouri a lot of our authorities for domestic violence trust half to one third of their general operational budget,” he says.

A group of congress democrats sent a letter To secretary of Health Robert F. Kennedy Jr. On Friday to express their concern about these cuts. “We immediately ask you to withdraw the reduction in power for these important initiatives and explain how you will ensure that these programs continue to work effectively,” they wrote.

Various Republican legislators who have sponsored related legislation in the past did not respond to NPR's request for comments about the cuts.

One of the dismissed CDC employees is worried that financing may not come out because of problems with paperwork. “I don't know what that will look like,” she says. “What I do know is that the field is very strong. We consist of proponents that the heart is of who we are and so I expect that there will be some Barnstorming.”

Do you have information you want to share about the dismissals and restructuring between federal health agencies? Reik out via coded communication: Selena Simmons-Duffin @Selena.02

