



The winning head coach in program history goes nowhere. Northwestern field hockey head coach Tracey Fuchs signed a long -term extension with the university on Tuesday, according to one press release from Northwestern Athletics. This expansion comes after Fuchs led the Wildcats to their most successful season in program history, with a victory of the NCAA championship game from 2024. The release does not indicate the length of Fuchs extension. Northern western athletic director Mark Jackson, however, indicated that the contract was intended for Fuchs to end her coaching career as a Wildcat. It is easy to point out the success in the field, the four consecutive champion matches, and, the most recent, its second national championship last season as a justification for this long -term extension, Jackson said. But Traceys Leadership has such a deeper, deeper impact on our entire community. Her energy, enthusiasm, intelligence and her willingness to guide and support others, including myself, separate her as just a phenomenal person. We can't do anything else for Tracey to end her career than as a northwest -wildcat and we are more than enthusiastic about entering into this commitment. Fuchs, 58, signed a multi -year contract extension with Northwestern in February 2022. She has been running the program since 2009 and brought it to new heights during her 16 years and count in Evanston. In the first season of Fuchs with Northwestern, she led the program to a 12-8 general record his first winning record in 15 years. The team then made its first NCAA tournament since 1994 in 2014 and the first last four since then in 2021. In the same year, the Wildcats won their first national championship. They followed that season by reaching three consecutive national title matches in 2022, 2023 and 2024. During the National Championship season 2024, Northwestern ended with a program-best 23-1 record, including a perfect 18-0 regular season. During the Fuchs term of office, she achieved Big Ten Coach of the Year Honors three times. In addition, graduated student Maddie Zimmer became the first Northwestern player who won the NFHCA Player of the Year Award in 2024. This contract extension is a reflection of the hard work and the dedication of our exceptional coaching and support staff, as well as the determined focus of the team while pursuing a fourth consecutive performance in the championship game and eventually won a second national championship in 2024, Fuchs said. I am honored to collaborate with the most talented student athletes in D1 Field Hockey, and I could not be more proud to lead this team while we continue to compete for more championships. Fuchs is also involved in the American national field hockey team, where she recently served as an assistant coach during the Olympic Games in Paris 2024. Northwestern Olympians Zimmer and second -year student Ashley Sessa played under her during that competition. Northwestern has recently been busy with contract extensions, because Chris Collins, basketball head coach Chris Collins, signed a multi -year extension on April 4. Collins Extension runs until 2030.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.insidenu.com/2025/4/8/24403926/field-hockey-head-coach-tracey-fuchs-signs-long-term-extension-with-northwestern The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos