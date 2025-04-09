These 5 districts in Oklahoma City are increasing. This is why.

Bricktown to Paseo: 5 Trendy OKC districts for shopping, dining Oklahoma City offers a number of trendy districts for shopping, dining and more. Here are five remarkable neighborhoods to visit in OKC.

Oklahoma City is known for its unique districts. The 21 different neighborhoods That composition of the city offers something for everyone, from bars and restaurants in Bricktown to shopping in Chisholm Creek.

But one of the popular places in the city has identified Oklahoma City a handful of districts of the city that recently stepped into the spotlight, and each offers its clear atmosphere and atmosphere for everyone to enjoy.

Here is a look at five growing districts in Oklahoma City.

Farmers Market District

This district is anything but new. The Farmers Market District has been the epicenter of local food, distribution and events since the 1900s.

During the week you will find a plant nursery, food truck park, yoga studio, breweries and, of course, the farmer's market twice a week.

The farmers' market sells locally produced meat, plants and more to support farmers in Oklahoma. It is open all year round on Saturday from 9 a.m., and the Delmar Sunday Market starts at 10 am

Outside the markets, the district also includes various local ownership companies, such as Southern Fried Vintage and the okay See, as well as restaurants the charged Kom en Anthem Brewing.

As implied in the name, it is fully based on the farmers' market, located at 311 s Klein Ave., on the southwestern edge of the center.

Innovation district

The Innovation district Located south of the University of Oklahomas Health Campus. The non-profit organization associated with the district aims to breathe new life into the entrepreneurial landscape and also help the city to build up a more inclusive economy.

The area organizes consistent events, such as the monthly cocktails and conversations, to allow people throughout the community.

The work of the district is constant booming. In February, the Okcid celebrated the annual breakfast in the Innovation Hall, where Lieutenant Gouverneur Matt Pinnell supported the efforts of the district. After this, Okcid -CEF Seymour said they are working on strategic efforts to build up the economy and improve the development of the workforce of residents.

SW 29 District Association

In the past two decades, the Spanish population in Oklahoma City has seen considerable growth, mainly around the southern central part of the city.

SW 29 started transforming into an area that focuses on and through the Spanish community. Grocer products, services and restaurants made it a hotspot for Spanish residents in the city.

The annual Da del Nio Festival takes place to promote the community and their Spanish heritage, and although the event had to be canceled this year, the district is still looking for ways to collect.

Whether it is the La Oaxaquena Bakery or with the many programs that are organized around community and legal services, there is something for everyone in the community to participate.

West District

Sat on Northwest 10 is another district that is anything but new. The West District Follows the tenth street from I-44 to Lake Overholser Park and goes as far to the south as Reno Avenue.

The district wants to be an excellent location to live and found a family. To this end, it has five city parks, a large part of the OKC Bike Trail and residents with different backgrounds.

Many of the companies that are active nowadays are multi-generational, such as the Smith Farm & Garden, Polar Donuts and Castle Falls Restaurant and Location. Although it supports all companies, the district wants all the assets that have been open for at least 25 years.

The Windsor District

When the Windsor Hills The shopping center was opened in 1959, the Windor District soon became known as one of the best areas for shopping and dinner in the city. Much has changed in the district since 1959, but what has remained the same is the desire to meet companies and residents.

Built between NW 36 and NW 16, the district concentrates on the NW 23 -Gang and extends to the surrounding neighborhood.

The area is predominantly residential, with a few commercial companies, such as Icon Cinema and OKC Table Tennis Club.