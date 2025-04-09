Men's Tennis sweeps Howard and Loyola





Next competition: at the army 4/12/2025 | 13:00 April 12 (Sat) / 13:00 hrs bee Army Annapolis, MD.-the tennis team of the Marine Heren Tuesday afternoon a Split-Squad-Doublehead in the Tose Family Tennis Center in Annapolis. The Mids (21-14, 7-0 Patriot League) defeated Howard (5-12) and Loyola (2-15, 0-7 Patriot League) through the identical score of 4-0. Navy started his victory over Howard on Tuesday. Navy's No. 2 Doubles team from Give it a bit of it And Jason Kim Only one match lost in the beating of Hassimiyou Dieng and Kendrick Lash in the first game to end. The double point went to the midtones when their no. 3 team of George Cutone And Nathan Nguyen recorded a 6-2 win over Daniel Dunac and Mitchell Yon. Navy's no. 1 team gave a 5-2 lead over Marcel Dawson and Michael Major when the game was stopped. Cutone booked a 6-3, 6-0 win over No. 4 Singles to make the score 2-0, after which Ayinala Lash, 6-1, 6-2, beat the number 3 flight. The game then ended Kim Dunac, 6-2, 6-2, defeated no. 5 singles. Garner was leader, 6-3, 4-3, at number 1 singles, Nguyen gave a 6-4, 4-3 lead on Dawson at number 2 singles and Zach Quattro Standed for Yon, 6-4, 5-1, on the number 6 flight when Kim completed his match. A short time later, the Mids victories on Nos. 1 and 3 would double with the same score of 6-0 to earn the first point of the Grayhounds. Graydon Buckingham And JJ Etterbeek First won at number 3 Doubles against Jorge Quintana and Gilberto Rivera Gordillo, then Herrick Legaspi And Charlie Spencer Noah Castillo and Cristian Pemueller beat the line-up to make the score 1-0. Loyola's no. 2 team of George Cavo and Nick Lawliss gave a 4-1 lead Tommy Kim And Steve Nguyen when the point was determined. Legaspi placed the second team point of the navy on the board when he beat Castillo 6-2, 6-1 on number 1 singles. It became a 3-0 Marine lead on a 6-1, 6-3 victory by Buckingham over Trevor Girandola on the number 6 flight. Nguyen booked a 6-0, 6-1 victory over Permueller at number 5 singles to end the game. Navy led in two of the three games that lagged behind the courts. Etterbeek had a 6-0, 3-2 advantage on Cavo at number 2 Singles and Kim stood for Lawliss, 6-1, 3-2, on the no. 4 flight. Blake Edwards was a leading Spencer, 6-2, 3-1, at number 3 singles in the remaining match. Navy will go to West Point, NY for a Saturday game at the army. The teams will compete for the star and will also close the regular season with the game. Navy 4, Howard 0

Dubbels-Navy wins the double point (2-3)

1. Garner, Luke / Young, Jake (n) vs. Dawson, Marcel / Major, Michael, 5-2, unfinished

2. Anain, Aniketh / Kim, Jason (n) def. Dieg, Hassimiyou / Lash, Kendrick, 6-1

3. Cutone, George / Nguyen, Nathan (n) def. Dunac, Daniel / Yon, Mitchell, 6-2

Singles (4-3-5)

1. Garner, Luke (n) vs. major, Michael, 6-3, 4-3, unfinished

2. Nguyen, Nathan (n) vs. Dawson, Marcel, 6-4, 4-3, unfinished

3. It is scarce, give (n) def. Lash, Kendrick, 6-1, 6-2

4. Cutone, George (n) def. Dieng, Hassimiyou, 6-3, 6-0

5. Kim, Jason (n) did it. Dunac, Daniel, 6-2, 6-2, 6-2

6. Quattro, Zach (n) vs. Yon, Mitchell, 6-4, 5-1, unfinished Navy 4, Loyola 0

Dubbels-Navy wins the double point (3-1)

1. Legaspi, Herrick / Spencer, Charlie (n) def. Castillo, Noah / Pemueller, Cristian, 6-0

2. Kim, Tommy / Nguyen, Steve (n) vs. Cavo, George / Lawliss, Nick, 1-4, unfinished

3. Buckingham, Graydon / Etterbeek, JJ (N) Def. Quintana, Jorge / Rivera-Gordillo, Gil, 6-0

Singles (1-6-5)

1. Legaspi, Herrick (n) def. Castillo, Noah, 6-2, 6-1

2. Etterbeek, JJ (n) vs. Cavo, George, 6-0, 3-2, unfinished

3. Spencer, Charlie (n) vs. Edwards, Blake, 2-6, 1-3, unfinished

4. Kim, Tommy (n) vs. Lawliss, Nick, 6-1, 3-2, unfinished

5. Nguyen, Steve (n) def. Pemueller, Cristian, 6-0, 6-1

6. Buckingham, Graydon (n) def. Girandola, Trevor, 6-1, 6-3

