



Opener Priyansh Arya ran to the second century of the Indian Premier League 2025 with an exciting 103 of 42 balls in the 18-run victory of Punjab Kings against Chennai Super Kings. With Wickets around him, the 24-year-old left-handed nine sixths tumbled to reach his century in 39 balls and to help Punjab to reach 219-6. That made his Ton the joint fourth fastest in the IPL history and the second fastest by an Indian, behind the 37-ball hundred of Yusuf Pathan in 2010. Arya squeezed the first ball of the game for Six Over Point and was then fallen by Bowler Khaleel Ahmed in his follows. He was put down again at 35, diving through Vijay Shankar with one hand backward point, and at 74 he could have been caught a long distance, but Mukesh Choudhary stood on the border. Nevertheless, Arya, who played in his first IPL, produced a series of devastating shots, especially through the off-side when he joined Sunrisers Hyderabad's Ishan Kishan in beating a century at this year's tournament. After reaching 50 in just 19 deliveries, he hit Zeeman Matheesha Pathirana for three consecutive sixes to kick again. He was finally caught for a long time in the 14th, but had dominated the score to take the score to 154-6. Shasank Singh added another 52, not late. Chennai threatened in the pursuit of their impressive target, but ended in 201-5 and has now lost four games in a row. The Devon Conway van Nieuw -Zeeland hit 69 before he withdrew with 13 balls, to bring in Ravindra Jadeja. Mrs. Dhoni hit three sixes, but with 28 needed, was caught smartly on a short fine leg by Yuzvendra Chahal at the start of the final. Punjab is one of the five teams at the top of the table at six points, while Chennai is the second bottom on two.

