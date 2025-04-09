3 Michigan football position fighting to view this spring

Anticipation was built for the football season in Michigan Wolverines from 2025, while they first enter the field for the publics that will be viewed on 19 April during the annual spring match. Exciting additions to the transfer portal and a highly regarded recruitment class have added the much needed depth in the entire team.

At the same time, the team has various questions and position battles that are going on this spring. Here are the three position fights that we will view this spring.

WR: Who stands out?

Without Mikey Keenes Health, the Quarterback battle with Bryce Underwood would certainly be on this list. Instead, the focus must be shifted to with whom the Quarterbacks create the best connection.

From a group that was the least productive in the team in 2025 to a reformed room with several new players, there are much higher expectations for the broad recipients than what was shown last season. With the new faces the emphasis was on adding larger recipients.

Naturally grow in size. That was an emphasis for me, I wanted big recipients, Moore said this spring. With (Jamar Browder) and Donovan McCauley, who bring in Jacob Washington. Even Andrew Marsh, he's not a little guy, he is a long limb man. I felt that I brought really good size in that group to help us be more explosive in the passing game, and that was what I wanted.

New offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey said they are looking for game makers who are going to make explosive plays, something that clearly lacked a team that had an average of 130.8 passing yards per match in 2024.

It would be a surprise if someone other than Indiana Transfer Donaven McCulley was the starting X receiver. He had 48 receptions for 664 Yards and six touchdowns in 2023 all recipients of Michigan combined for 680 Yards in 2024.

Semaj Morgan and Fredrick Moore both had disappointing second seasons, but there is still a lot of hope for the benefit in 2025.

I would feel good about the idea that Moore starts on the other side of McCulley and Morgan, starting in the lock. Moore said this spring that they need the ball in Morgans more, and that should indicate how the kind of role is expected to have in 2025.

DL: Who starts the opposite of Rayshaun Benny?

The excitement of coaches and fans about Rayshaun Benny is clear, with many who expect him to get a monumental jump in 2025 with Mason Graham and Kenneth Grant to the NFL.

The Wolverines went to the portal to add reinforcements and earned two veterans in Tre Williams and Damon Payne Jr. Both already have an impact according to Moore: Tre and Damon have been great, very seamless transitions for both. Defensive line coach Lou Esposito shared similar feelings about his new weapons at the end of March, both boys were home runs for us.

The two come to a room loaded with talent, so Wink Martindale keeps his boys fresh while the team sends waves on the line of defense. Trey Pierce, Enow Etta and Ike Iwunnah will see all playing time this season and complete a room with six interior defensive rulers of more than 300 pounds.

RB: Justice Haynes or Jordan Marshall?

Law and Order is perhaps the best nickname for a return duo in University Football. If they are as explosive as fans hope, it comes to every broadcast that is related to the Sonic and Knuckles tagts Detroit Lions Have for David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs.

The question is … who gets more wearing?

The Wolverines have long had a split backfield, but it has almost never been a fully balanced system. If the game is on the line, a garden from the end zone, who gets the rock?

Marshall made a name for himself in the Reliaquest Bowl with 100 meters against Alabama. He was fantastic and showed a lot of promise because he was one of the best ball carriers in the 2024 class.

According to Moore, Marshall did not miss a beat this spring. He added the warning that the team had not started to tackle yet, but that he was impressed by Marshall.

At the same time, Moore was also over Haynes and said he looked like a statue.

On the field he has that mentality about him, Moore said about Haynes. You can see his experience and he rather in large games play and understand the game and understand the moment and understand how they can prepare. So he brings that to that room and to the attack and to the team, so it was great to have him in the area.

The competition between Marshall and Haynes will be very fun to play. There will probably be games where one has more general details than the other and vice versa. Early comments and tendencies lead to me that Haynes will get the first snaps in 2025, but it is a real throw.