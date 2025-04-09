



Greg Millen played 14 NHL seasons before he started a career in Canada as a popular hockey broadcaster. (Getty Images) (NHLI via Getty Images) Greg Millen, an old NHL target defender who switched to a post-playing career as a popular hockey broadcaster, has passed away. Millen was 67 years old. The NHL Alumni Association announced the death of Millen on Monday. Canadian Sports Broadcast Network Sportsnet, for those who worked, confirmed his death. A cause of death was not announced. According to the Nhlaa, the death of Millen was “suddenly”. “It is with Heavy Hearts, we share the sudden death of Greg Millen today,” is Nhlaa's announcement. … “He was familiar and loved by everyone in the employment world! … Our deepest thoughts and prayers are with Gregs family in this very difficult time.” Millen's 'indelible marking' on hockey In his statement on the occasion of his death, Sportnet celebrated the impact of Millen on Hockey both as a player and as a broadcaster. “As both a player and a broadcaster, Greg left an indelible mark on the sport, as well as everyone who had the pleasure of knowing him and listening to him,” The explanation of Sportnet reads. “With his infectious passion for the game, sharp insights and rapid humor, Greg was a familiar and familiar voice in the houses of millions of Canadians for more than 30 years.” Advertisement Millen played 14 NHL seasons for six different teams from 1978-1992. He started his career at the Pittsburgh Penguins and then played for the Hartford Whalers, St. Louis Blues, Quebec Nordiques and Chicago Blackhawks before playing his last season with the Detroit Red Wings. In total, Millen played 604 NHL matches in Doel with a 2.71 goals against average and 17 career shutouts. He led the competition in Shutouts with six in 1989. After his retirement, Millen started his temporary employment career for the Ottawa Senators during the debut season of the team in 1992-93. He continued with the color commentary for the “Hockey Night in Canada” of the CBC and then for the NHL on Sportnet. As of the NHlaaa consisted of three Olympic Games, two world cups hockey, 12 Stanley Cup Finals and 12 NHL All-Star Games such as Omroep. Condolences for Millen Members of the hockey and temporary employment community mourned for the news of his death. Advertisement “Worked many games with Greg,” Darren Dreger wrote On social media. “Learned a lot from him in my early days. Deep sympathy for his family and friends.” “Just terrible news to see today,” Ray Ferraro wrote. “Far too young, condolences to the Millsy family.” “Terrible day for everyone who worked with Greg,” Elliote Friedman wrote. “Loved hockey and his role in it. The only thing he loved more was his growing family: wife, children and now grandchildren. I am very sorry for their loss.” Teams that played millen or called games for also released statements on social media. Millen is survived by his wife and four children, according to the Nhlaa.

