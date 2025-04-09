The National Library Week! You could say that you were biased, but we love our libraries and were enthusiastic to share all the reasons to appreciate your local librarians and librarians. If you have not been to the library much since the start of the Millennium, you will notice that things have changed. Libraries are not only piles of books and dusty card catalogs. They are community shubs with so many great sources to explore! It is a perfect opportunity to view (meaningful play) what your library has to offer!

They are free and open to everyone!

Not everyone realizes it, but registering for a library pie is completely free! You do not need a paid subscription or membership to access the library collection and you can view as much as you want! Some libraries actually keep a count of how much money you save by using the library instead of buying books. A member of our cricket team saved more than $ 400 in 2024.

Afraid of collecting fines on your overdue books? Many libraries have also stopped late costs to keep their collections more accessible to everyone, and renewing your books is easier than ever with online library accounts. Check your local library system to see what their policy is with regard to overdue books. Nobody should ever feel ashamed or nervous to come to the library!

Joseph Cowman, Ladybug Magazine

Librarians are great

We love librarians! In this era of AI search and asking Siri or Alexa for help, it can be easy to forget how useful it is to talk to a real person. If you ask a librarian to help you find a book about female inventors aimed at primary school schools, they can find you the perfect one. That is an easy mode for them. In fact, they will often be able to tackle obscure requests, such as, I remember reading this book in the fifth grade, the cover was greenish, there was a dog in it and one of the characters was called Sweetie-Pie. (Oh, you mean Because of Winn-Dixie! Great book!)

Librarians can also help children learn how to use computer technology and refine their searches, so that they can do more independent research in the future. It is easy to consider librarians as book experts, but they are also research and information technology Gebrizzes!

View e -books and audio books

Not really the type of paper book? Looking for books to go on holiday and have a limited space in your hand luggage? Libraries wear subscriptions on ebook and audio cook services such as Libby! That is good, you can view your E -books for free through your library instead of subscribing to paid services. Of course, you might have to wait a bit for someone to return your favorite book, but it is an incredibly useful and cost -effective system! Audio books are especially great for long car journeys or commuting with the family.

Art by Alistar, Babybug Magazine

Great events and activities for all ages

Where can you attend lectures by best-selling authors, a children's film evening, a first aid training, a crafting club for teenagers, a Murder Mystery Play, a book club and meet live reptiles up close? Possibly in your local library! Libraries offer classes and activities for the community, often free or for very low prices. If you sign up for the mailing list of your local library, you may be surprised by the wealth of options. One of our cricket team members has a good memory of attending a teenage hunter's party after the hours in the library where the staff transformed the piles into a mini golf course! Now that is a rare opportunity!

These classes are not just for fun. Libraries often offer vacancies, resume services, classes about important life skills, language classes, preparation services for citizenship, parenting classes and more. They are even polls!

Much more than books

Public libraries are increasingly offering much more than books. For example, your local library probably has subscriptions to cricket magazines that children can view. (If not, please contact them and let them know that you would like to see cricket magazines in their collection!) Many libraries offer electronics for checkout, such as laptops, and quite what not only have public access sprinters but also 3D printers.

For example the DC Public Library Has a Makerspace and Fabricagelab where you can use 3D printers, cricut, sewing machines, a laser cutter and more! Fairfax County Public Librarys Library of Things This allows users to view everything, from board games to binoculars, nature backpacks to kits for family history. Speaking of family history, the library also has a huge collection of local history documents that visitors can go through. Curious about the history of the country where your house is now, or are you wondering if that family legend is really true? Your library system may have the answers.

Many libraries even offer free or discounted passes to local museums, parks and historic sites. For example, the New York Public Library offers Culture passWhich gives users free access to great sites in the city such as the Metropolitan Museum, the Museum of Modern Art and the New York Botanical Garden.

What does your library offer in addition to books? Wed would like to hear about it!

Ingrid Kallick, Cricket Magazine

Libraries occupy an incredible place in history and culture!

There is a reason that the Alexandria library was considered one of the greatest treasures of history! Long before the internet, libraries have been a source of incredible knowledge in countless cultures and civilizations. 'The world's oldest well -known library, the Library of Ashurbanipal, was founded in 7one Century Assyria and even preceded paper books! The collection of more than 30,000 clay tablets includes the famous epic of Gilgamesh.

The Library of Congress is still an immensely popular tourist destination and with more than 160 million items in its huge collection, it is easy to see why it still involves an important place in culture. All copyrights in the US go through the Library of Congress, and it contains important documents such as the personal papers of various American presidents, Lewis and Clarks Map and a Gutenberg Bible.

The British Library has more than 170 million items on the pond and contains gems such as the Magna Carta, Leonardo da Vincis Handwited Notebook, a Shakespeare First Folio, First Drifs or Beatles texts, and much more. It even has a manuscript from Beowulf, one of the earliest left -to -stay English language texts.

Some of the most architecturally important and beautiful buildings around the world are libraries! As centers of valuable knowledge, there is a sense of respect for many large libraries. Despite this heavy role that they play in culture, we love that libraries are incredibly accessible and are available for everything and lots of fun!

What do you like about your library? Let us know!