Notre Dame Football has a new Quarterback for the 2025 season

One afternoon in Zuid -Texas and one evening in Zuid -Florida, one morning in South Bend, one morning, one morning was unnecessary for one Notre Dame Football player.

Junior Quarterback Steve Angeli remained faithful to form and offered handshake greetings to a trio writers with whom he spoke maybe six, seven or eight times during his collegial career.

Hello, I am Steve. Good to see again.

Steve. Good to see again.

Drink: What comes to mind when watching Notre Dame -football in April football gear?

Angeli, the old man, wore himself as the new man. In the transfer Portal World of College Athletics of today, you don't like your situation at one school, find a new one on another where Angeli was still Our Lady, Still competing for the starting track, who still introduced himself to reporters whose faces that he can be seen and who was in question for three seasons, was a bit … refreshing.

Why is he still here?

Ahh, I don't know, Angeli said laughing. I think it's great. That's all I know. I think I am exactly where I was meant now. Notre Dame is the place for me.

The place as a quarterback. As the start Quarterback. If the age-old sports association that there is no replacement for experience is true, the 6-foot-3, 205-pound Angelis days are being replaced. For three years he saw someone more experienced, more seasoned, more game ready earning deserve the Notre Dame who starts with Quarterback track.

Drink: Why this Notre Dame Football Wide Receiver is ready to elevate his game in 2025

He was always the other man. The young man. Now he is the old man. He should be the man.

Every day since he arrived as an early registration of the Catholic high school of Bergen (NJ), Angeli wore himself as the starter. Not Tyler Buchner and Drew Pyne in 2022. Not Sam Hartman in 2023. Not Riley Leonard last season when Notre Dame came so close To win his first national championship since 1988.

< util-module-path="elements/cta" class="spacer-large"/>

Why does he believe that he should be the starter this year?

I did a lot of work, he said. I think I have been a great teammate here for my years. Not that I earn this now; I work towards it. I still have to earn it.

It is a great opportunity. I'm just looking to grab the moment.

Grab it, not from the road. Angeli knows no other way.

Angeli became de facto starter for the Sun Bowl 2023 when Hartman finished to chase his NFL dreams. All Angeli did that December day in El Paso in his only career start was completed 15 of 19 to 232 Yards and three touchdowns. He ran eight times 27 meters. He should be the most valuable player of the games, an honor that Jordan Faison went to Wideout.

Nothing about that moment Fazy Angeli. He went to work that winter and then went back to wait that spring.

Then the second quarter of the Orange Bowl 2025 happened. Leonard was crazy for a series and Notre Dame needed Angeli. He wore trust in the field, ordered the Huddle and completed six of the seven passes for 44 Yards to develop a critical 13 game, 52-Yard Drive that ended in a field goal and Notre Ladies First Points in a 10-3 competition during the break.

Another moment that was not too big for Steve.

I went inside and just did my job, he said. If my songs called, there is no thought. It is already muscle memory. Walk in and operate.

Don't think that the series against Penn State, who had the game had until that time, did not go unnoticed by the coaching staff, by the boys who return to that Huddle this spring.

If there is a divorce between Angeli and colleague Quarterbacks CJ Carr and Kenny Minchey, it's there. In El Paso. In Miami Gardens. Stable Steve remained stable.

If you have a man who is in it and has done it and had success, it speaks to the people around you, Quarterbacks coach Gino Guidugli said. There is a little more credibility that goes with it.

You can do great things in Zeven-op-Zeven or do great things that throw one-on-one, but until you do it in that stadium with 80,000 people shouting at you and people who come from the ball you try to beat in the ground, it is important.

Angeli did it. Will he do it when the Notre Dame returns to Zuid -Florida against Miami (FA.) On Sunday evening at Labor Day? The Spring Practice will not decide the starter. Summer training will not decide the starter. That decision can only be made at the start of the preseason camp.

It can be Minchey. It can be Carr.

It should be Angeli.

What he did, how he was planned and prepared, how HES worked and waited, is easy to admire. Not many boys (maybe none) would have stayed and fought and believed. This can be the only chance. A chance is all he wants. Needs.

He is ready to run with it.

On the outside you see the Quarterback room and you think the Angeli vs. Carr. His Angeli vs. Minchey. It is Angeli vs. Everyone. Angeli approaches it with a different point of view.

If the starting quarterback, someone pursues you and you always chase someone, he said. In my mind, the biggest competition is not with you and the other boys. You and you.

I can only determine what I can check.

That would be his way of thinking. The intangible assets of deploying time. Of working on the chance. His ability to do the work when expected to do the work. His leadership in the Huddle and in the dressing room. His ability to make plays, to make throws. His understanding of how to work at an elite level. That's a lot.

The only thing that remains is an opportunity to show it.

My career here, I chose hard every time, said Angeli. I'm not going to stop as long as I'm still here. I'm just here to compete.

No introductions required.

Follow South Bend Tribune and Ndinsider columnist Tom Noie on X (formerly Twitter): @tnoiendi. Please contact Noie at [email protected]