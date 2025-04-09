Jersey Mikes announced a sub above WAC Womens Tennis Player of the Week





Arlington, TexasGrand Canyon University'sBella Crossmanand Seattle US double team ofLiliya DimovaAndLola TavcarThe Jersey Mikes are a sub above Western Athletic Conference (WAC) Womens Tennis Players of the Week for the competition week that ends on Sunday 6 April. Freshman Bella Crossman continued her impressive debut season with another dominant week on the road in Texas. Competing on Court 3, she remained unbeaten in both singles and double action against WAC conference opponents Tarleton State and Abilene Christian. Crossman and her DoubleSpartner opened with a 6-0 win over Court 2 to conquer the double point against Tarleton. She followed a 6-3, 6-4 victory in Singles Play and earned an important point for Grand Canyon. Crossman remained perfect during the weekend with a strong performance against Abilene Christian. She and her partner secured the double point with a 6-3 victory over Court 2 and then rolled through Singles with a dominant 6-1, 6-0 that helped GCU to earn the team win and distribute their Texas Road Trip. Seattle US Doubles team from senior Liliya Dimova and Junior Lola Tavcar delivered a strong performance on their senior day and achieved a 6-3 victory over Court 3 against East Washington. The victory marked their third consecutive double victory, all protected with at least three points, with their consistency and chemistry. Their game helped to set the tone for a commander 6-1 team win, Seattle US most dominant of the season. The Redhawks claimed five of the six singles competitions, in which Dimova was undefeated on the day as part of a suitable celebration of her senior campaign. 2025 Jersey Mikes a sub above WAC Womens Tennis Weekly Awards Ladies singles player of the week Dania Deaifi, Jr., Grand Canyon (January 21)

Tough Kushu, Fr., Teleton State (January 28)

Maria Castano, Fr. Tarleton State (February 4)

Bella Crossman, Fr., Grand Canyon (11 February)

Emma Persson, Jr., Tarleton State (February 18)

Karina Hofbauer, Fr., Grand Canyon (25 February)

Noelia Lorca, Sr., Tarleton State (March 4)

Gala Arangio, SO., Grand Canyon (March 11)

Lami Avdic, SO., Seattle U (March 18)

Tough Kushu, fr., Tatleton State (March 25)

Bella Crossman, Fr., Grand Canyon (April 1)

Bella Crossman, Fr., Grand Canyon (April 8) Womens doubles players of the week Arangio Gala, SO., & Valentina del Marco, Sr., Grand Canyon (January 21)

Maretha Burger, Sr., & Emma Persson, Jr., Tarleton State (January 28)

Noelia Lorca, Mr., & Ximena Morales, Jr., Tarleton State (February 4)

Bella Crossman, Fr., & Angelina Mihajlovic, Fr., Grand Canyon (11 February)

Maretha Burger, Sr., & Emma Persson, Jr., Tarleton State (18 February)

Maretha Burger, Sr., & Emma Persson, Jr., Tarleton State (25 February)

Maretha Burger, Sr., & Emma Persson, Jr., Tarleton State (March 4)

Valentina del Marco, Sr., & Peyton Duckett, Fr., Grand Canyon (March 11)

Noelia Lorca, Mr. and Ximena Morales, Jr., Tarleton State (March 18)

Noelia Lorca, Mr., & Emma Persson, Jr., Tarleton State (25 March)

Lamija Avdic, SO., & Natalia Michta, Jr., Seattle in (April 1)

Liliya Dimova, Sr., & Lola Tavcar, Jr., Seattle U (April 8)

