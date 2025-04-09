Colorado Springs, Colo. After lending the Broncos to a historic season, hockey head coach of Western Michigan University Pat Ferschweiler has been appointed as the recipient of the 2025 Spencer Penrose Award, awarded annually to the CCM/AHCA Division I Mens Hockey National Coach of the Year. The American Hockey Coaches Association (AHCA) announced the winner on Tuesday, with Ferschweiler the first honor and became the first WMU head coach to claim the prize.

Ferschweiler becomes only the third National Collegiate Hockey Conference (NCHC) coach to earn the Penrose Award, joining former North Dakota head coach Brad Berry, who won the award in 2020, and former Denver head coach Jim Montgomery, who took home the honor in 2017. Ferschweiler will be presented with his Award in Person at the 2025 AHCA Convention Held at the Hyatt Coconut Point Resort in Bonita Springs, FLA. On the evening of Sunday 4 May.

Together with the Spencer Penrose Award, Ferschweiler achieved his second ACD Brooks Coach of the Year-Eer in 2025, also won it in 2023. He became the CHN coach of the year 2024-25 by College Hockeynieuws last Tuesdayalso. The resident of Rochester, Minn. Has supervised an unprecedented season in West Michigan, which led the Broncos to their very first Penrose Cup and NCHC Frozen Faceoff Championship. WMU only became the second NCHC team that won both the regular season and the in the same year titles.

Ferschweiler has so far led the Broncos to a record of 32-7-1 this season, with the 32 wins linking the most in the country and the WMU school record. This year, the Broncos also brought the NCHC record for conference extraction with 19 (19-4-1) on the way to their first Penrose Cup. West -Michigan added a first at the end of March by earning the programs first frozen four berth after winning the NCAA Fargo Regional. Ferschweiler sent the Broncos to a few of 2-1 ADA tournament victories in Fargo and triple the programs NCAA Tournament Win Total after entering just one always.

Ferschweiler and WMU will be confronted in the NCAA Frozen Four this Thursday in the NCAA Frozen Free and compete against NCHC -Rival Denver, who defeated the Broncos in double extension to win their first NCHC Frozen Faceoff title on March 22. That victory was the 100th of Ferschweilers head coach career, the fastest WMU head coach to be won for reaching the century point. Western Michigan goes in the match with the Pioneers at number 1 in the country in the USA Hockey/The Rink Live Poll, the highest ranking in program history. Puck Drop Thursday at the Frozen Four was set at 5 pm et/4 pm CT of the Enterprise Center.

Ferschweiler was the only Spencer Penrose Award -finalist under 10 this year to win both his Coach of the Year Award conferences and his team to the NCAA Frozen Four in Leiden. Denver -head coach David Carle was also a finalist of Penrose Award this year. Ferschweiler was also a finalist for the Spencer Penrose Award in 2023. In his fourth year, the Bronco -Alumnus is at the helm of Western Michigan Hockey, after taking over the main job on 3 August 2021.

Before he became head coach, Ferschweiler spent two seasons as an associated head coach at the program (2019-21). It was his second Stint with the Broncos after spending four years as an assistant coach for the Detroit Red Wings under former WMU head coach Jeff Blashill. Prior to entering the professional coaching ranks, Ferschweiler was an assistant coach/associated head coach for WMU of 2010-2014.

As a player, Ferschweiler was suitable for the Brown & Gold in a total of 116 games and collected 95 points on 30 goals and 65 assists. He received Wmus Rob Hodge most valuable player for the 1992-93 season in which he achieved 35 points, including a career-best 15 goals. He was also named the CCHAS Best Defensive Forward for the 1991-92 season. Ferschweiler played 11 seasons professionally, five of which came with the Kansas City Blades of the International Hockey League (IHL). In 1993 he obtained a Bachelors Degree in Finance at Western Michigan University.

The Spencer Penrose Award is selected by the 64 AD Division I -Head Coaches of the Nation of the 10 finalists. To be a finalist, head coaches won their conference coach of the year award or went on to the NCAA Frozen Four Semifinals.

The Spencer Penrose Award is mentioned in memory of the Colorado Springs -weldoy who built the Broadmoor Hotel Complex, site of the first 10 ADA Championship Hockey Tournaments. The NCHCS trophy of the regular season, the Julie and Spencer Penrose Memorial Cup, is named after the same benefactor and this year was won by Ferschweilers Broncos.

The CCM AHCA Coach of the Year Award is sponsored by CCM Hockey and chosen by members of the AHCA. CCM is the legendary hockey brand that focuses on the endless pursuit of performance by supplying game-changing, head-to-one innovative hockey equipment to players worldwide.

