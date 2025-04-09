



Your support helps us to tell the story From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on site when the story develops. Whether it is about the financial data of the Pro-Trump Pac of Elon Musk or the production of our newest documentary, 'The A Word', which sheds light on American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to dissect the facts of the messages. At such a crucial moment in the history of the US we need reporters on the ground. With your donation we can continue to send journalists to speak on both sides of the story. The independent is familiar by Americans throughout the political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news, we choose not to lock Americans from our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe that quality journalism must be available to everyone, paid by those who can afford it. Your support makes the difference. Read more Will Pucovski has been withdrawn from cricket because of repeated concussion. The 27-year-old was once a rising star in the Australian cricket. Gettened to nail an opening place in the team, he only played in one test match for Australia. His debut was on January 7, 2021 against India, where he scored 62 in his first innings and 10 in his second. During that test he founded a shoulder injury that ruled him for six months from Cricket. But more worrying was hindered by concussion during his career Pucovski, after he was repeatedly beaten on his head while hitting. The Victorian last played in the Sheffield Shield in March 2024. He was hit on the helmet by a delivery of the Tasmania Fast Bowler Riley Meredith and suffered a concussion. It was the 13th concussion of his career and was the impulse to call it a day. A medical panel rated Pucovski after that competition and advised that he retired in September 2024. He announced his retirement on 8 April. I'm not going to play cricket anymore, Pucovski told the Australias Sports Entertainment Network. It has been a very difficult year to say it as simple as possible. The simple message is that I will not play at every level again. In the few months after that [last concussion] I struggled to get everything done, walking around the house was a struggle. My fiancé was irritated because I did not contribute to chores. I slept a lot. From there it has been a difficult year, many of the symptoms did not disappear, which led me to this decision. The first few months were terrible, but things didn't leave me. Open the image in gallery Pucovski tries to avoid a short ball during a Sheffield Shield match in 2022 (( Getty )) Furthermore, talking about the physical and mental impact that the concussion has added, Pucovski added: there is a lot of fatigue, which is pretty bad, I still get a regular headache, I struggle with a strange thing that has been absolutely bizarre for me, I really struggle with things on my left side. It is quite difficult at the moment, I really had trouble watching one of the cricket in the summer, knowing that I was not involved, especially the following and even following the [Sheffield] Shield stuff was quite difficult because I was just desperate to be part of it and it is difficult to be on the sidelines. I think in the long term, it is probably my first great love in a certain sense. You always come back and always have that desire to help. If I can't play at the level I want to play on, hopefully hopefully help other people get there, or possibly work on sports administration in the long term. I have always been pretty passionate about business and sports companies and things like that, and also the powerful side and getting the best out of people. The beauty is that there are always different ways to get that solution. Open the image in gallery Pucovski played one test match for Australia, against India in 2021 (( AP )) Pucovski hopes to stay in sport and has already performed some comment tasks with Australias Channel 7 and is considering moving to sports company. He still manages symptoms of concussion, as well as other medical and mental health problems, but he no longer has the threat of quickly bowling from 22 meters.

