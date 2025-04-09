



Saint Peter, Minn. Gustavus Junior Vooruit Lily Mortenson (Champlin, Minn.) Was named the Diii Hockey News All-America West First Team on Tuesday 8 April. Mortenson was one of the 12 players who was honored when the news organization released its inaugural All-America teams and took the place of the annual USCHO website ladies' hockey hockey final season prices. She was selected for the CCM/AHCA All-America West First Team on 27 March. Mortenson earned the 33rd All-America-Teer of the ladies' hockey team and is the 21st All-American in program history. This season is the fourth in a row. The wind fabrics have had an all-American, and the fourth with a player in the first team, member Katie McCoy '24 last season and Kayla Vrieze '23 the two years before. She is the first attacker to be named after the first team since Allie Schwab '12 and Mollie Carroll '12 in their senior seasons. She is the fourth ray that all-America subjessions from several organizations receive in the same season. Mortenson was named the attacking player of the Year of the Miac after leading the conference in every major attacking statistical category and earned the first All-Conference-Tere of her career on 10 March. She was selected as one of the 13 finalists for the AHCAs Laura Hurd Award, awarded to the top division III ladies' hook player in the country and ended up as the Runner of the prize. The Junior enjoyed a career year, with 46 points on 22 goals and 24 assists. She registered 146 shots on Doel and won 361 total faceoffs. She finished second in points per match (1.64), third in goals per match (0.79), fifth in Power Play objectives (six) and Faceoff victories (361) and nineth in assists per match (0.86). Two of her goals were game winners and she also yielded a few hat tricks and was called the MIAC-attacking player of the week three times. Her 46 points are the most by every Gustavus player, because Schwab played 46 from 25 goals and 21 assists in 30 games in the 2011-12 season. She is also the first player since All-American teammate Hailey Holland '24 to score more than one hat trick in a season and almost double the point of her striking Rookie season (13 g, 13 A). Moordenson at the West -first team was also -Miac -competent Kayla Simonson from Augsburg. Three from River Falls joined the trio in the West team, while Makenna Aure, Megan Goodreau and Bailey Olson also deserved the honor. Adrian's Maya Roy was also selected. Bailey Olson was named the Diii Hockey News Player of the Year, while Simonson Rookie of the Year Honors earned. Augsburg -head coach Elizabeth Bauer was selected as a coach of the year. The Windstanders ended the 2024-25 season 21-7-0 in general and 15-3-0 in the conference and were ranked at national level and nationally in both the rankings of USCHO.com and Diii Hockey. Gustavus was the Miac Playoff Runner-Up and received a big bid for his 18th national tournament performance, who in the first round to St. Norbert (Wis.) Vald.

