Ohio State Football Faces Challenge to repeat as CFP National Champs

On May 29, 1953, Sir Edmund Hillary and Klimmennen Tenzing Norgay became the first to scaled the top of Mount Everest. It took the two men 15 hours to reach the top. They were only allowed to enjoy the view for 15 minutes before they returned.

Ryan Day knows the feeling. For Day and Ohio State, the view from the mountain top of the University Football was spectacular. No team had ever risen to a national title that had won four Playoff matches against top 10 opponents. Stand on top of the world, the Buckeyes Could see in every direction. Below was South Bend, Indiana. Texas to the south. Oregon to the west. Further away, the foothills of Tennessee. Georgia rose in the distance at its peak, but like Alabama Of course Michigan could no longer claim by number 1 ..

Ohio State was highest. But even when the rare air filled their lungs, the Buckeyes knew that it would remain more challenging at the top than to come in the first place. Just like with Sir Edmund and his Sherpa Sidekick, there was nowhere to go down.

The test was and is to postpone the descent as long as possible. And it is possible if unlikely. Since 1936, only 12 teams have won titles. Georgia won consecutive national championships in 2021-22. Bama did it in 2011-12. Georgia returned his starting quarterback, Stetson Bennett, when it repeated, just like Alabama with AJ McCarron. Ohio State does not enjoy the same luxury. Last Seasons Starter, Will Howard, is on his way to the NFL, so that Lincoln Kienholz, Julian Sayin and first -year student Tavien St. Clair are left to compete for the runway.

So how do the buckeyes do again? It would be logical if they led the steps that they led to the top last season, but just like mountaineerers cannot take the same exact step by step to the top, so OSU must find a similar, if not identical route.

Did Ryan Day found the “Sweet Spot” after winning the championship? Did Ryan Day found the “Sweet Spot” after winning the championship? Rob Oller asks the coach how he has changed since winning the CFP in 2025.

While the Buckeyes completes their 15 spring exercises this week, culminating in Saturday Spring Game in Ohio Stadium, coaches continue to adjust the blueprint to win it last year. The day is convinced that they have found the sweet spot in what he calls the process, but that does not mean that OSU will rely on rinsing and repeating to defend the title.

Long 2024 season cut in 2025 Ohio State Offseason Training

< util-module-path="elements/cta" class="spacer-large"/>

Firstly, playing late in January has condensed the low season, so that OSU requires spring training later than usual. So much for it normal.

About a week and a half in the spring and realized that the boys who left played a lot of football, but not the majority of these guys, Said Day said.

Buy Ohio State Books, Posters, Equipment from CFP Title Win

We still need about five weeks of spring football. The NCAA went to see if they can give us another five weeks. I don't think they will pass it, he joked.

Was a joke of the day? Yes, but his Wisecrack contained a touch of Wishful Thinking. The Buckeyes have received a late start this spring, which means that they already have no schedule of last year's championship climb.

To prevent the contracted practice time, the day has strengthened the aggression.

It is actually one of the most physical spring balls that we have ever had, he said, adding that the spring game will start tackling soil, ie hits without players on the ground before he is about to the actual approach.

Although, 2025, a different atmosphere than a year ago, which is not necessarily bad, makes it impossible to replicate an exact copy overlay of 2024.

State players of Ohio want to concentrate on the future, not over

Could that be good? Trying to imitate success can be counterproductive if the focus becomes too much on what they did instead of what we have to do. That can explain why some buckeyes want all the evidence of the National Championship of 2024 removed from the training facility.

It is a really mature approach by them, said defensive coordinator Matt Patricia about the players. One of the great things about football, whatever level you are, is different from other sports. It's different from boxing. When you win the championship in boxing, the next time you get in, you have to come in as a champion and defend your title. When you win a championship in football, the next time you get on the field, it is a new season, a new team. You have to start again. You can't take away what you won, but that was last season.

Knowing that the message in the Woody Hayes Athletic Center has been this spring to concentrate on the present and to work on the future without forgetting the past. This translates into remembering what worked in 2024 without assuming that it will happen in the same way this season. Because it won't. Every scooter on the climb back to the top will be different, starting with a new and usually inexperienced Quarterback.

The buckeyes are back in the base camp. The top beckons. The best not to look down. Or back.

Sport columnist Rob Oller can be reached on [email protected] and on x.com on @rollercd

Get more Ohio State Football News by listening to our podcasts