On the good old (emphasis on old) hockey game: how 13 Octogenary Skaters lived their NHL -Drome

Ottawa When he was asked to give his name, Larry Doshen took his trade card instead. The photo was fairly recently and captured him in black hockey pants as he rocked a hockey stick. He was without a helmet, with a cup of gray hair to match his Silver Foxes sweater.

Doshens Hand held the card up and shook. He has chalked it to old age, but he was also filled with boyish nerves. And for a good reason: the 84-year-old had just left the ice after he finally lived his child's fantasy to play on an NHL ice rink.

As soon as you are skating, it is fine, Doshen said, pausing to reach in his mouth and remove his teeth. I'll get this thing out so that you can hear me.

An average NHL intermission usually contains children from local small hockey associations, often as young as the level of the age of 7 in Canada, whether scripting or Compete in a shootout. After the second period of the Ottawa Senators with a 4-0 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets in the Canadian Tyre Center on Sunday, the youth made way for a number of many older men.

Or, as a participant is dubbed less subtly, the total stable bits.

Forgive my lack of tweets during this game. I followed this group of 80-year-olds who play in the second break of this Sens-Blue Jackets game. pic.twitter.com/kq88pgwvpx Julian McKenzie (@jkamckenzie) April 6, 2025

Thirteen players who represent several 80-contact hockey teams in the Ottawa area of ​​the eldest of whom the eldest of 88 years old was participating in the unusual exhibition on Sunday afternoon. The action lasted a short three minutes, with Doshen fluid due to his short fear of the net to score the only goal. But the Octogenarians group pulled cheers of the tens of thousands of those present, starting from the moment they each stepped on the ice.

This is a dream come true for me, Aime Beaulne said, one of the 88-year-olds, told Athletics.

The game also brought aware of the 80+ Hockey Hall of Fame, a non -profit organization that recognizes active hockey players above the age of 80 in Canada. The initiative was founded in 2011 with an inaugural class of six, each of whom was initiated according to what the organization describes as its Knighting protocols using a vintage from one-part wooden hockey stick from 1930. Applies can be nominated online. In addition to the age requirement for the criteria of suitability, the 80+ Hockey Hall of Fames website gives a good character and good sportiness.

Because boys now reached throughout the country, Herb Brennen said, the 80+ Hall of Fames President. We should know that.

The number of Inductees has since grown to nearly 400 players and nearly 40 builders since the launch. Every year an induction game is played and every new member receives his hockey card, as Doshen did. The hall plans to induce his first female player later this year.

We try to ensure that this is really family -oriented, said Brennen. Because most of our children and certainly our grandchildren have never seen us play hockey, so it's quite a great experience for them to actually see the old man on the ice.



Members of the 80+ Hockey Hall of Fame are getting ready for their game in the Canadian Tyre Center in Ottawa.

The 80+ Hockey Hall of Fame had the opportunity to skate at the Senators game through a mutual connection. In January Hall of Fame Vice President Loris Bondio met a friend, Liam Maguire, about drinks in the title restaurant of the last east of Ottawas Downtown. It was not planned, but they discussed the 80+ hall. A self -proclaimed hockey historian, Maguire was blown away by the concept and wondered how he could involve the senators. Bondio replied that his organization had tried, but had not played, to meet the Sens.

I will bring you your meeting, Maguire told Bondio.

Maguire tapped his connection with Teamse Resident Cyril Leeder, who, in addition to fellow senators co-founder Randy Sexton, once sold Maguire a seasonal card bull in the hope of ultimately luring an NHL franchise to the Canadian capital. When Ottawa finally succeeded in his bid in 1990, fourth Maguire with Leeder and Sexton. Thirty-five years later, the Maguire Leeder was on the 80+ Hockey Hall of Fame as an intermission showcase.

I think it's a beautiful, beautiful way to cut in why the hall exists, Bondio said. Those children must continue to skate. It doesn't matter if you don't make the NHL. It doesn't matter if you don't make the team, keep skating. There is always a place to play.

Before their competition at the CTC, the 80+ Hall of Famers were in improvised changing rooms covered with curtains just at the entrance of Zamboni, surrounded by piles of wooden pallets, a few reduced basketball hoops and a portable emergency washing station for emergency situations. After they had put on their equipment, including sweaters with the 80+ Halls logo, they stood up a single file and hit the ice.

It is uttering to think one day that I could also be, said Matt Franczyk, the senators specialist in hockey range. Like, if I stay healthy, I would also be able to play with these guys on the ice.

Most men who participated twice a week in Sunday's hockey, for teams such as the older skates and the Octokids. Others, such as Barclay Frost, can play more often.

The 83-year-old prince is considered the oldest keeper in Ottawa And is a member of Athletics Ontarios Hall of Fame for his various athletic contributions such as athlete, coach and officially, he filled the last role during the 1976 Summer Games in Montreal. Frost even represented Team Canada during an 80+ USA-Canada Hockey event last fall. That is, until the American starting goalkeeper was not available and Frost was forced to change loyalty.

I know what it's like to be a traitor, Frost said. People would not talk to me. My wife was in the stands with all the Canada Wives team and all our Canada staff team. And I am in the other team.



Herb Brennens Hockey card was given to him after he was inaugurated in 2023 into the 80+ Hockey Hall of Fame.

The fact that these hockey teams of more than 80 and above exist is already impressive, but they are also to combat a worrying trend for the elderly. A Canadian government report estimated that 30 percent of seniors In the country, a group will nowadays expect almost 15 percent to 25 percent of the population by 2036 the risk of becoming socially isolated. The International Federation on Aging has added that the socially connected and active of the elderly keeps socially connected and active, the number one emerging issue that seniors in Canada are confronted with.

I would really miss it, really if I didn't have the dressing room to go, to talk to the boys and the chattering back and forth, Doshen said. Talk about what we do on the ice, talk about what we do about the ice. A few of the boys I know have health problems, so you listen to them. Others also have family health problems. It gives them the chance to talk.

Playing does indeed mean everything for these seniors, whether it is because they want to stay fit or, as Brennen remembered that he recently did with colleague skaters to tjilpen each other.

I said, I don't know why the hell you even bring a hockey stick to the game, said Brennen. (The pucks) Get off your ass. They enter your elbow. What do you need a hockey stick for? You probably have the same stick that you have ever started.

And then there are men like the 88-year-old Wil CT, who only appreciates the support associated with playing with a group of brothers.

It certainly keeps me going, CT said. I like to play, but I love the comrading. When I get home, I'm happy.

(Photos: Julian McKenzie / The Athletic)