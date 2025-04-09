Play in IPL but treks from tests and odis after honest self -reflection

Indian Cricket currently sweats in particular about two retirement: Mrs. Dhonis van de IPL, and more importantly, Rohit Sharmas from International Cricket. With the importance of the mushrooms of T20 -Franchise competitions and recommendations of the World Cricket Association, World Cricket wipes with the importance of the ICC, with the importance of mushrooms. Meeen Ali, former player in England who is now playing for KKR in the IPL, has his opinion about the problems. Without taking individual names of Indian cricketers, he makes a point about players in general.

On 37, a satisfied man now seems to be a satisfied man. He has his reasons. MEENEN has won Ashes, ODI World Cup, T20 World Cup and is part of two IPL -winning teams. He is also a role model for British Muslims. A man with fixed views who withdrew from international cricket on his own conditions now plays the T20 competitions with a plan to become a coach in the future.

Moeen makes an interesting distinction between retiring international cricket and T20 competitions such as the IPL.

Franchisee Cricket is one thing, that's like a private company. You can continue to play if the franchisee is good with it, Moeen told the Indian Express. And it's a T20. But if you represent a country, whether it is a test or an odi, the self -reflection should be more difficult. If England was a franchise, I would continue to play because I know I am capable of. But because his England and his international cricket, and there is always a larger group of players to choose from, I retired to make room.

When it happens that some Indian players are huge stars and it might be difficult for even the selectors to make the difficult call, says Meeen, it's better if it comes from the individuals, but has his say about star.

I definitely don't just have to hold on because you are a big name or have a huge following. And it should never be your own personal goals.

Moeen says that the responsibility of the individuals can be retired themselves. Don't just wait to hold in a selfish way. Just be a little more realistic and think it's worth holding on to me? Do I have more to give the team? If the team wants to go in a new direction, I think you should let that happen. If you don't perform and you are at the age where you are a little older and younger players come through and they probably play better than you. It doesn't mean they are better than you, but they play better than you. Then you should be a little more realistic and honest towards yourself.

It is important to see the direction in which the team intends to go, says Meeen. For example, it was great for James Anderson to play up to 40 because he was still good, and at that stage England wanted to go with young people in a different direction; So he had to resign. If the team wants to become younger, take the hint and continue.

To clarify his IPL vs country distinction, Meeen, who played for CSK for four years, informs the issue of MS Dhonis retirement. Is there a better keeper than Dhoni? He still keeps incredibly good. He is probably one of the better batters in CSK so far this year. And when I was there, he was always one of the better batters. CSK did not hit so well and some say that someone should come in for Dhoni. And this is what happens when a team does not win. And as I said, playing in the IPL is different from representing your country with a larger pool of available talent.

Meeen is also realistic about the debate about test Cickets Future. It is scary as it is about so many T20 competitions that cricket international cricket. T20 cricket is not nearly as difficult as a test cricket. No doubt about that. But the world is changing, I see that many younger players are more focused on playing in IPL or other T20s. That is the way it is.

He thinks that test cricket will soon be reduced to a four -day event. I see them as four -day competitions, because that makes it a valuable time from the calendar. I also see teams that only play a three-test series instead of five tests.

Moeen has a solution to illuminate the burden of too much cricket in the calendar and to add more meaning to the matches. The bilateral T20 and ODI series is now starting to lose the attraction. Instead, I wanted the countries to play more Tri series with Whiteball. Like in the distant past. I think in fact you kill two birds with one stone in terms of that. You can play Pakistan, New Zealand, India there or Australia, South Africa, England or whatever. Different Tri series that occur can add value and spectator interest. Then we have the Champions trophy and the world cups of course.