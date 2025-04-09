Fargo South/Shanley Boys Hockey co – officially resolved – Inforum

Fargo Fargo South/Shanley Boys Hockey is no longer officially.

The North Dakota High School Activities Association Board voted on Tuesday to approve a request from Fargo Shanley, Fargo Oak Grove and Moorhead Park Christian to formally resolve the co-op-agreement with Fargo South after 15 seasons.

At the same time, the NDHSAA board approved a new CO-op-agreement between Shanley, Oak Grove, Park Christian and Capstone Classical Academy to start playing during the 2025-26 school year.

Both items were hired as part of the consent agenda at the regular meeting of the boards on Tuesday.

I am grateful to (Fargo South Activities Director) Mike Beaton that he is so willing to live for 15 years as a guest school and his experience, Shanley Activity Director Mark Hollcraft told the forum. And I am Reggie Jackson, my predecessor, grateful for the legwork in the past two-plus year to start this initiative and to take my branch of that stick. And in turn, working with our leaders of Park Christian, Oak Grove and Capstone. Our Shanley hockey community is very enthusiastic about this next step from Shanley Hockey.

Fargo South/Shanley Vooruit Landon Meier (22) is celebrating a goal against Fargo Davies on November 21, 2013 in Farmers Union Insurance Arena in Fargo. Rob Beer / The Rink Live

The intention to terminate the previous cooperative agreement was announced by Shanley at the end of February. In the first press release, the school mentioned the growth and development of the Angels Youth Hockey Program and the many families and stakeholders of St. John Paul II Catholic schools, as a reason for the split.

The floating starting point is to offer our students, together with Coöpatletes from Oak Grove, Park Christian and Capstone, the chance to be deliberate in the attempt to include our Christian faith in sport, Hollcraft said Tuesday. Our goal is to offer a seamless transition in that light for our players from our angel program.

We also know that there are some JPII school students who play through other youth hockey programs, and we want to offer that deliberate faith experience in our sport during their high school experience. This is a goal within all our sports programs.

The Fargo Angels Youth Program is a non-profit youth hockey organization for people within the JPII Schools Network together with its co-op partners in the metro.

Hollcraft said the South/Shanley Varsity schedule from this last season consisted of 12 student athletes from Shanley, five from Oak Grove, two of Park Christian and two from the south.

The program referred to as De Bruins with South as the co-op host ended the 2024-25 season with a record of 7-12-0. South/Shanley won the North Dakota Boys Hockey State Championship in 2023 for its only state title during the partnership.

The Fargo South/Shanley Bruins celebrate with their fans while they hoist their trophy from the State Championship after beating Red River 3-2 in triple overtime on Saturday 25 February 2023 in the Ralph Engelstad Arena in Grand Forks. Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald

According to the new co-op-application, there are 33 players in the fold for next season 24 of Shanley, five from Oak Grove and four from Park Christian.

We will stay our figures from our student athlete gaster directly around where we were last season with the expected increase after the 2025-26 season, said Hollcraft.

The new cooperative is called the deacons, in line with Shanleys other activity deals. The school has also opened applications for a new head coach.

Matt Hansen led the South/Shanley program for the last two seasons after the resignation of former coach Dean French, who had led the team since 2016.

Shanley has opened the position for a new head coach for the program, said Hollcraft. We think there is a chance for a vision that connects with Shanleys mission and that offered a bit of a chance to start the application process fresh.

The team will be called the deacon, but as soon as we hire a new coach, we will look for ways to record the cooperative partner schools that match our general vision.

Landon Hale of Fargo South celebrates its game-winning goal against Dickinson with teammates Adrian Fillipi and Andrew Kankelfritz during the North Dakota State Boys High School Tournament Quarterfinals on Scheels Arena on Thursday 22 February 2024. David Samson/The Forum

The Shanley and Fargo Davies Girls Hockey Co-Op will continue. In the meantime, South is looking for a new Jongenshockey house.

Beaton told the forum earlier that his school will explore all options “to give our students the best chance. That includes the potential of a partnership with the old rival Fargo North.

Beaton said earlier that stakeholders' meetings between the two schools would be held to make the possibility of questions and discussion possible, although the two parties had to wait until the dissolution of the South/Shanley was officially made on Tuesday before he continued.

“We want to give people the chance to ask questions and talk to those North parents about making a cooperative,” Beaton said last month and noted that they would move quickly as soon as the dissolution was completed.

Beaton estimated that South would have 15 potential players for next season, not enough to introduce his own team.

Fargo North has been a self -sufficient program in its history and won four state titles with the last arrival in 2012.