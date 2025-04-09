Morgantown, W.Va. Rich Rodriguez Can become a bit emotional while sings “Take me home, country roads” with his players who follow the gold-blue spring show case last Saturday.

It is almost 18 years since he last sang it with his boys after the 66-21 victory of Virginia more than 20one-Ranke Connecticut on Saturday, November 24, 2007.

It is clear that a lot has happened since then.

“I told the players afterwards, this whole thing is personally for me,” he said. “I played here and coached here a few times, and I think our boys understand that.

“Do you know when that started, right?”

It started in 2002 and the man who became a bit emotional is the person who is responsible for starting it.

It all came about somewhere for that season when Rodriguez was looking for ways to involve the students and fans more in his young program. At the time, his team came from a disappointing 3-8 Rookie campaign and the interest in the mountain climbers was a steady decline.

This downward trend in enthusiasm really started in 1999 when WVU lost seven of the 11 games in coach Don Nehlen's alongside last season. The presence at home games was consistent in the 40,000 and continued that way in 2001 when Rodriguez's team reached a rough piece in the middle of the year and lost four in a row to Maryland, Virginia Tech, Miami and Notre Dame.

The last two games of the team in Milan Puskar Stadium that year 37,120 appeared for a house loss for Temple and 44,407 witness a defeat in the Backyard Brawl.

So all the ideas were on the table, including the Hit song by John Denver from 1971, which had become a kind of national anthem of the state over the years. The idea was to let the team come together after victories in home football and to sing it together with the crowd.

A photo taken after the 56-7 seasonal home victory of West Virginia On Saturday 31 August Tennessee-Chattanooga shows the first unorganized attempt by the team, players who fail around the field, some raise their helmets and sing along, others are left.

But when West Virginia started winning more competitions that season, including a late piece with remarkable victories at Boston College, Virginia Tech and Pitt, the Postgame tradition began to be recorded.

In the coming years, as it ultimately evolved in the form that we know today with players arm-in-arm, singing and waving together, the tradition soon bleed over in other mountain coverings.

And getting traditions to cross is actually much more difficult than you might think!

When Nehlen introduced the Flying WV logo in 1980, which was officially taken over by the university in the early 1980s, other WVU teams slowly followed.

Basketball from mountaineer went throughout the decade and well into the 1990s before the flying WV began to appear on their uniforms, somewhere around the mid -nineties. Baseball chose to hold on to his WV logo in New York Yankees style until the arrival of Randy Mazey in 2013.

Regarding “Country Roads”, as soon as Rodriguez's mountaineer program started in the mid-2000s, the use of the song on WVU Sporting Events also did.

“You don't have to come from here, but people who live here and work here in this state, it's a kind of our (calling),” Rodriguez explained. “It's like the song has grown in popularity.”

In the end, football fans throughout Europe sang it at competitions and popped up in beer gardens across the entire continent.

Bill Danoff, co-author of the song at Taffy Nivert, remembered that he was once in Yugoslavia on his second honeymoon when he passed a country estate where the house band played his song there! Only the bass player could speak English, and they only knew one verse and the choir, but it resonated with DanOoff how popular it had become worldwide.

More recently, many professional sports areas usually play it as a Singalong towards the end of the games.

It is also a standard with piano bars.

“I can no longer remember how it was understood, but it brought it to Rodriguez at some point. “It is now one of the greatest traditions in college sports, college football anyway.”

The popularity of the song reached new heights with a recent Rocket MortGage commercial entitled “Own the Dream” that was first broadcast during the Super Bowl.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GXH8DLWYJNU

Nowadays, every list of the largest university football traditions invariably includes singing “Take Me Home, Country Roads” a tradition that is only 23 years old.

To put that in perspective, you can't even rent a car until you are 25!

“It's iconic. It's a bit neat, and we only play it after a victory, anyway? When you hear that song, they are good memories (there is nothing better than a winning dressing room and nothing better than a winning field that plays country roads,” Rodriguez concluded.

Indeed, there is nothing better.