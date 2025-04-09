



Salt Lake City (AP) Mikhail Sergachev scored a goal and had two assists to help the Utah Hockey Club foreseen a 7-1 win over the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday evening. Dylan Guenther led Utah with three assists and Karel Vejmelka made 18 stops. Clayton Keller and Logan Cooley each had a goal and an assist. Seven different players scored goals for Utah, who generated 42 shots on goal. Jared McCann lifted Seattles Lone Goal 23 seconds in the third period to close the score. Joey Daccord had 22 saves before he was replaced by Victor Ostman after two periods. The winning streak of the three games of Krakens was broken. Sergachevs 30-foot Polschot put Utah on the board on the 2: 44 marking of the first. Keller and Kailer Yamamoto both Power-Play Goals scored 3 minutes later in the period to extend the lead to 3-0. Lawson Crouse broke the puck for a non -supported goal only 16 seconds in the second. It predicted an attacking barrage from Utah during the period. Cooley, Nick Schmaltz and Michael Carcone each scored in the second, causing Utah's boost to 7-0. Kraken: Seattle defeated opponents 12-2 during a three-game road winning streak before being blasted by Utah. UTAH: Vejmelka set a career high with his 21st consecutive start, the longest streak for every NHL goal defender since the 2018-19 season. Creouses quickly without auxiliary goal to open the second set that counts a flurry of goals for Utah. Utah had an advantage of 29-11 with shots on goal during the first two periods. Both teams are back in action on Thursday. Seattle wraps a five-game road trip in Vegas. Utah organizes Nashville in his home final. — AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl Copyright 2025 Stats LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written permission of Stats LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

