Sports

GT: 0/0 (0.0) | Live Cricket Score | GT vs RR | IPL 2025

GT: 0/0 (0.0) | Live Cricket Score | GT vs RR | IPL 2025

 


Sai Sudharsan
Sai Sudharsan

Sai Sudharsan

29

47.11

0

Batting: LHB | Bowling: LB

Shahrukh Khan
Shahrukh Khan

Shahrukh Khan

44

19.58

0

Batting: RHB | Bowling: OB

Sherfane Rutherford
Sherfane Rutherford

Sherfane Rutherford

14

26.11

59

Batting: LHB | Bowling: RFM

Shubman Gill
Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill

107

38.20

0

Batting: RHB | Bowling: OB

Arshad Khan
Arshad Khan

Arshad Khan

12

25.50

48.85

Batting: LHB | Bowling: LM

Glenn Phillips
Glenn Phillips

Glenn Phillips

8

9.28

20

Batting: RHB | Bowling: OB

Karim Janat
Karim Janat

Karim Janat

0

0

0

Batting: RHB | Bowling: RM

Maipal Lomoror
Maipal Lomoror

Maipal Lomoror

40

18.17

127

Batting: LHB | Bowling: SLO

Nishhant Sindhu
Nishhant Sindhu

Nishhant Sindhu

0

0

0

Batting: LHB | Bowling: SLO

Satisfied Tewatia
Satisfied Tewatia

Satisfied Tewatia

97

24.26

34.71

Batting: LHB | Bowling: LB

Rashid Khan
Rashid Khan

Rashid Khan

125

14.50

22.63

Batting: RHB | Bowling: LBG

Washington Sundar
Washington Sundar

Washington Sundar

61

14.72

35.81

Batting: LHB | Bowling: OB

Anuj Rawwat
Anuj Rawwat

Anuj Rawwat

24

19.87

0

Batting: LHB | Wicket keeper

As a buttler
As a buttler

As a buttler

111

38.63

0

Batting: RHB | Wicket keeper

Kumar Kushagra
Kumar Kushagra

Kumar Kushagra

4

1

0

Batting: RHB | Wicket keeper

Gerald Coetzee
Gerald Coetzee

Gerald Coetzee

10

3.50

26.23

Batting: RHB | Bowling: RF

Gurnoor Brar
Gurnoor Brar

Gurnoor Brar

1

0

0

Batting: LHB | Bowling: RF

Ishant Sharma
Ishant Sharma

Ishant Sharma

113

9.50

35.15

Batting: RHB | Bowling: RFM

Jayant Yadav
Jayant Yadav

Jayant Yadav

20

10

55.62

Batting: RHB | Bowling: OB

Kagiso Rabada
Kagiso Rabada

Kagiso Rabada

82

12.52

22.29

Batting: LHB | Bowling: RF

Kulwant Khejroliya
Kulwant Khejroliya

Kulwant Khejroliya

7

0

43.40

Batting: LHB | Bowling: LMF

Manav Suthar
Manav Suthar

Manav Suthar

1

1

0

Batting: LHB | Bowling: SLO

Mohammed Siraj
Mohammed Siraj

Mohammed Siraj

97

10.90

28.88

Batting: RHB | Bowling: RF

Prasidh krishna
Prasidh krishna

Prasidh krishna

55

3

33.57

Batting: RHB | Bowling: RFM

Sai Kishore
Sai Kishore

Sai Kishore

14

7

17.66

Batting: LHB | Bowling: SLO

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://sports.ndtv.com/cricket/gt-vs-rr-scorecard-live-cricket-score-ipl-2025-match-23-ahmrr04092025257237

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

