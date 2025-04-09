Pogaar Boud by Tennis Crowd, Mentor says that Roubaix will win possible

“],” Filter “: {” Nextextions “:” img, blockquote, div “,” NextcontainSexceptions “:” IMG, Blockquote, A.BTN, AO-button “}}”>>>

Brussels (VELO) Allan Peiper, the ex-Pro that helped Tadej Pogaar to his first yellow sweater, says that his Protg will have his hands full in Sunday's Paris-Roubaix.

Peiper who was present on Sunday to help Pogaar encourage the victory in the Tour through Flanders says that the penalties pavier Of the “Hell of the North” is the ultimate challenge for Cyclings Two-Wheeled Super Hero.

I think he can do it, but it's not an ideal terrain, Peiper said Sporza. With its weight and strength, it is more suitable for Mathieu [van der Poel]. Road [van Aert] will also be a factor.

Peipers remarks come as the anticipation builds up in the direction of the Roubaix debut of Pogaar.

No reigning Tour de France winner dared daring to start even a day since Greg Lemond, and nobody has won it since Bernard Hinault.

Pogaar sees and sounds sure that he is the challenge of the challenge and took the dangers of the race of the race when he is being asked VELO During the press conference of the previous weeks pre-Flanders.

Each race can be dangerous, Pogaar said. If you are afraid of racing, you can't expect the best results. Anxiety can take the energy from you.

For personal reasons, Peiper stepped away from the sport after playing a key role in leading Pogaar to his beautiful first yellow sweater in 2020.

Peiper encouraged Pogaar to race in Junior Gearling in his rear cassette to give him more reach for the dramatic and ultimately decisive climbing time process in the Vosges that Pogacar saw bouncing in the victory.

The two shared a sincere moment on the starting line in Brugges, and Peiper was the road during the race and cried while Pogaar flew by.

After the Koppenberg I screamed from a small lane. He looked sideways at me. My day was made, he said Sporza.

Peiper said he is impressed by his former capacities of students, but said it is his mental sharpness and calm trust that helps the day win.

He has a golden heart. He always thinks of others. For me that was a real elevation in my life, Peiper said. He is never angry, never jealous and takes things when they come. He is free on the bike, you can see it when he racet.

Still, whatever happens next Sunday in Hell of the North, Peiper will look with the same pride that filled him in Oudenarde.

I saw my Protg victory, how could it be better? He smiled.

Pogaar called UMPIRE on a tennis match in Monaco

Pogaar exchanged the paved climbs of Flanders for the Clay courts of the Monte Carlo masters, but changed from gear from the peloton to the chic tennis stands did not go smoothly.

Pogaar and his partner and pro-racer Urka Igart arrived late on their seats and earned themselves a reprimand on the field and a choir of anger of the chic crowd in Monte Carlo.

Pogaar Fresh Off Crushing Crushing, such as Mathieu van der Poel, Wout van Aert and Mads Pedersen on the Kwaremont only a few days earlier in the fastest edition of the Tour by Flanders once returned home in Monaco for a well-deserved break before going to Paris-Roubaix.

But the tennis audience apparently has no interest in his goat status within cycling.

Tadej Pogacar did not make himself loved by the masters of Monte Carlo The Slovenian champion looked at the match between Musetti and Buy, but was attracted to the referee of the game because it cost a little too much to reach his place #Tennis #Pogacar #Rolexmontecarlomasters pic.twitter.com/hpey0rfyag Eurosport IT (@euroSport_it) April 7, 2025

When the couple delayed the restart of playing after a break, the referee did not hesitate to call them out.

Please take a seat. We are waiting for you, the discount on the microphone quickly followed by audible hunters from the public.

Pogaar was hired and goes back to France this week for a different kind of hell.