Get ready for another hockey confrontation in Canada-us

Last year's world championship ended the world championship for women, as they almost all do, with an exciting Canada-US final. This time the unlikely Hero Danielle Serdachny's overtimeDramatic 6-5 victoryIn Utica, NY, the victory of the Americans in 2023 in Brampton, ont.

Since the Run of the United States of five straight world titles from 2013 to 2019 (the worlds are not held in Olympic years), Canada has captured three of the last four and at the same time recovers the Olympic gold medal in 2022. The Canadians have also won four consecutive rival series, the decisive game 5 in February in Summerside, Pei, Pei

So, Canada clearly has the lead at the moment in this battle for ladies' hockey -superkers. But it is a thin: six of the last seven world title competitions have been decided by a goal (five of them in the extension or a shootout) together with three straight Olympic gold medal matches (two in OT or a shootout).

This is what else knows before the Women World Championship in 2025, which will open in the Czech Republic on Wednesday.

Canada and the US will almost certainly meet each other again in the final.

We would like to think that something can happen in sport, but that does not really apply to international women's hockey. Canada and the US have now played each other in 22 of the 23 World Championships World Championships (host Finland disrupts the Canadians in the semi -final of 2019) and no other country has ever won one. The cross -border arch rivals also have the Olympic Games, gathering in six of the seven women's final (Sweden shocked the Americans in the semi -final of 2006) and won every gold medal. That means that 28 out of 30 large hockey championships for ladies in history have ended up with a Canada-US final.

Although many sport fans prefer to give preference to parity, there is no doubt that the rivalry of Canada has given us some unforgettable moments over the years. Think of a furious Hayley Wickenheiser who accuses the Americans of itThe Canadian flag tramplesBefore the victory of Canada in the 2002 Olympic final in Salt Lake City. Or the Canadian women puffing beers and puffing cigars on ice after catching the gold in Vancouver in 2010. Or Canada's incredible comeback to win theClassic Olympic title game 2014In Sochi. Sometimes fame is a great theater.

It feels like there is more on the line this time.

As if the rivalry needs more emotional matters, the world championship will take place this year against the background of the furious trade war and annexation deposits by Donald Trump. We saw what these elements can do with a hockey game in February when Canada and the US squadh for a few extremely emotional matchups at the 4 nations of the NHL's face-off of the NHL. The first started with fans in Montreal who came to the American national anthem, followed byThree fights in nine seconds. The second started with the Canadian Anthem Jeering of the Boston Memedite and ended with Connor McDavid'sCathartic overtimeTo win the tournament.

It is just a shame that the women's worlds take place in Europe and not for a deep nationalist audience in Canada or the United States, because the anger of the fans was a large part of what made the 4 nations so compelling.

Some players to watch:

Marie-Philip Poulin (Canada): The 34-year-old captain became on his way to last year's worlds and scored no goal for the final. But her creepy talent for coupling goals came back when her team needed it the most. Poulin's bar-down beauty in the second period even score in the world title game, and she scored again in the third to put Canada in the lead before Serdachny won in OT. Poulin is currently leading the Professional Women's Hockey League with 17 goals in 27 games this season for the Montreal Victoire.

Hilary Knight (United States): Poulin's Mirror is the 35-year-old American captain who scored a hat trick in the 2023 final to win her ninth world title. Knight, the all -time leader in goals (65) and points (111) at the world championship, is also still strong in the PWHL. She leads the competition with 28 points in 27 games for the Boston Fleet.

Sarah Fillier (Canada): Although he was still a student at Princeton University, Fillier scored eight goals in her Olympic debut in 2022 and won the World Championship MVP Award in 2023 by winning 11 points in seven games. She first went into last year's PWHL concept and is just behind Knight in the scoring race with 27 points this season for the New York Sirens.

Laila Edwards (United States): The MVP of last year's world championship after binding teammate Alex Carpenter for the tournament at six goals in seven games, Edwards goes from ahead to defense to help the US use its flourishing shot better. The 21-year-old comes from an NCAA title with Wisconsin and was named finalist for the Patty Kazmaier Award for Player of the Year.

Natalie Spooner (Canada): the top scorer and MVP of the inaugural season of the PWHL missed the first 2 months of the current campaign when she recovered from the knee injury that hit her out of the play -offs last May. Spooner, 34, has five points in 11 games since they returned to the Toronto Sceptres line-up in mid-February.

Chloe Primerano (Canada): The MVP of the world championship under the age of 18 was again named the best defender of that tournament this year after he had helped Canada in upgrading bronze to gold by beating the US in the final. Primerano, an 18-year-old University of Minnesota first-year student, made her senior national team debut in November and scored the Shootout winner in a rivalry series against the United States.There is more about the rising star here.

Tereza vanisova (the Czech Republic): The best non-Noord-American scorer of the PWHL is with knight for second place in the competition in goals with 15 and rangs 10th in points with 20. Last year Vanisova helped the Czechs to reach their third straight bronze-medal game.

Canada schedule:

The defensive champions open on Thursday at 1 p.m. and against Finland and stand op opposite Switzerland on Friday at 9 am for their provisional round with the US on Sunday at 1 p.m. Canada then wraps its Round-Robin Lei against the Czech Republic on Monday at 1 pm et. TSN shows the games.

How the tournament works:

All five teams in the Canadian group are guaranteed to be a place in the quarterfinals on April 17. They are accompanied by the top three finishers of the other (weaker) group, consisting of Germany, Sweden, Japan, Hungary and Norway. Russia continues to be banned from international hockey because of the invasion of Ukraine.

With the exception of a big surprise, Canada and the US will play in separate semi -finals on 19 April before they came back to the final on April 20.

For more information about the world championship,Here is a look at the Canadian teamfrom Karissa Donkin from CBC Sports.