



The Korean Olympic chef Ryu Seung-Min made a push for the bid of his country for the Olympic Summer Games 2036 in his recent meeting with leaders of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) in Switzerland, officials said here on Wednesday.

The Korean Sports & Olympic Committee (KSOC) said that Ryu IOC president Thomas Bach and other officials at the IOC headquarters in Lausanne, Switzerland, met on Tuesday about the bid of Korea to organize the Olympic Summer Games 2036.

North Jeolla defeated Seoul in February to become the Korean candidate for the 2036 bid, in which the provincial capital Jonju plays the leading role. Korea tries to become the seventh country that connects itself to the United States, France, Britain, Australia, Japan and Greece to organize several Olympic summer games.

Kim Kwan-Young, governor of North Jeolla, and Myung So-Hyun, head of the International Sports Division of the Ministry of Culture, Sport and Tourism, accompanied Ryu.

Together they emphasized Jeonju's capacities as the potential host city and the determination of Korea as a whole to organize the Olympic Games, the KSOC said in a statement. They also emphasized the rich historical and cultural assets of Jeonju and sustainable infrastructure.

The Korean officials also met Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic, head of the future host committee of the IOC, and Christophe Dubi, executive director of the Olympic Games, and inquired about the preparations for North Jeolla for the offer.

The IOC has eliminated a direct mood by its members with several candidate cities in the bidding race.

Instead, the future host committee of the IOC Potential Guest Cities screens and makes a recommendation to the IOC Executive Board, which then decides whether he should open a targeted dialogue with one or more preferred hosts.

During the intended dialog phase, each preferred hearing must fill in the future host questionnaire of the IOC and give guarantees that the submission of his bids will back up.

The board of directors will decide whether one or more preferred hosts will be placed by IOC members for a vote. Yonhap

