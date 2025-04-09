



Bethlehem, Pa. Navy and Army West Point are splitting Patriot League Tennis Awards this week, as the League announced on Tuesday awards. Navy Senior Luke Garner was named Patriot League Mens player of the week after placing a 3-0 record to help Navy stay unbeaten in competition match. Army West Point Senior Jenna Sabile achieved the Patriot League Ladies Player of the Week Honors after having gone 2-0 in the Black Knights victory on the Navy. Army West Point Senior Vishnu Bodavula, Boston University first -year student Gabriella Mikaul, Buckknell Junior Abby Platt, Colgate First -year Tim Viding, Holy Cross Junior Camilo Illanes and Lehigh Senior Marc Blekman received honorable mentionings. Men's player of the week

Luke Garner, Navy, Sr., Arnold, MD./Broadneck *Garner posted a 3-0 record when Navy took two competition profits to go to 6-0 in competition game.

*Against Buckknell, Garner worked with Jake Young to beat Buckknell's top duo in number 1 double with 6-2, while he repeated 6-3, 7-6 (7-3) in No. 3 singles.

*Garner earned a no. 3 singles victory against Holy Cross with a 1-6, 6-2, 6-4 victory. Women's player of the week

Jenna Sabile, Army West Point, Sr., Fullerton, Calif./troy *Sabile posted a 2-0 record in the Black Knights 6-1 victory over Marine in the star competition.

*In No. 2 Doubles, Sabile worked with Julia Kelly to achieve a 6-1 win.

*Sabile achieved the match with her No. 2 singles win in straight sets, 6-2, 6-1. Honorable mentions

Vishnu Bodavula, Army West Point, Sr., Powell, Ohio/Olentangy Liberty Bodavula recorded a 2-0 week in competition match and earned No. 4 singles victories against Boston University, 6-3, 6-0 and Lehigh, 6-4, 6-4. Gabriella Mikuul, University, F., Outer, NJ/ Laurel Springs School Mikaul went 2-0 in the 5-0 of Terriers against Holy Cross and took a 6-0 win over number 1 Doubles and a 6-0, 6-1 at number 1 singles. Abby Platt, Buckknell, Jr., Dallas, Tex./ Greenhill School Platt posted a 3-0 record with two singles victory and a double extraction in the week. Platt recorded a match-Klinhing victory at number 2 Singles in the Bisons 4-3 victory over Towson. Against Lehigh, Platt recorded a number 2 victory and a number 1 double win in Buckknells 5-2 victory over the Mountain Hawks. Tim Viding, Colgate, Fy., Rochester, England/Sir Joseph Williamson's Mathematical School Viding recorded a 2-0 week to help the Raiders with a 4-0 win against Loyola Maryland. Vinging earned a 6-3 victory over number 2 Doubles and a 6-1, 6-1 victory at No. 6 Singles. Camilo Illanes, Holy Cross, Jr., Olney, Md./ Sherwood Illanes went 2-0 in singles campaign and earned 6-2, 6-2 victory over number 2 singles against Clark and Vestatingbentley 6-7 (4-7), 6-4, (11-9) at No. 3 Singles. Marc Blekman, Lehigh, Sr., Glenview, Ill.// Glenbrook South Blekhman was 5-1 about Doubles and singles playing in a 2-1 week before the Mountain Hawks. Against Njit he earned a 6-2, 6-4 victory over number 2 singles. In competition game Blekhman went 4-0 and earned his 100one Total victory in his career. Alina Shyani, Lehigh, Fy., Palatine, Ill./ Foreign Shyani won three games during the week that achieved the match against Colgate with one with a three-set victory 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 at the No. 3 singles. Shyani achieved a singles victory at number 3 against Buckknell winning and 7-6, 4-6, 6-0. The first year gathered a double win in Lehighs competition against the Raiders. About the Patriot League The Patriot Leagueis in its fourth decade of academic and athletic performance, which constantly demonstrating that student athletes can excel in both academics and athletics without sacrificing high standards. The athletic success of Patriot Leagues is achieved, while its affiliated institutions are committed to the establishment principle of allowing and graduating student athletes who are academically representative of their class. Participation in athletics at Patriot League institutions is seen as an important part of well-completed education.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://patriotleague.org/news/2025/4/8/patriot-league-mens-and-womens-tennis-players-of-the-week-4-8-25.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos