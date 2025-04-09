



Denver Pioneers Men's Ice Hockey goes to his 20th frozen four. The pio's flew to St. Louis on Tuesday, where they will be confronted in the national semifinal opposite the Western Michigan Broncos in Enterprise Center, the home of the St. Louis Blues of the NHL. “We want to be the team that nobody wants to play,” head coach David Carle told CBS Colorado. Denver Pioneers Men's Ice Hockey Team left the university for the age of 20th Frozen Four appearance Tuesday 8 April 2025. The tournament had to be held in the Enterprise Center in St. Louis. CBS

The pio's try to repeat something that the program has not done since 1961 – win three national national championships of the university hockey in four seasons. They also want to win back-to-back national championships after being 2024 victory. “We have often been here for the past four years, so comfortable at these moments,” Forward Connor Caponi told CBS Colorado. “I think nobody gets nervous.” When reported by du, “Denver now gets set for another championship rematch as the pioneers and broncos with less than three weeks ago in the nchc frozen faceoff championship game at Xcel Energy center in St. Paul, Minnesota. Wmu Rallied-3-3 To Win Both the NCHC Regular Season and Tournament Championships Since North Dakota in 2020-21 “. “Denver, they are a great team,” said Pat Ferschweiler, head coach of Western Michigan, in an interview with CBS Colorado. “They are organized; they are defensive champions. There are many praises that you can give to Denver. But we played them tightly, and we played them three times well, and I think that everyone would give confidence.” The semi -final between the PIOs and Conference Rival Broncos is planned at 3 p.m. Thursday 10 April. The winner goes on to the championship round and plays against the decision maker for the semi -final between Boston University and Penn State. The National Championship is on Saturday, April 12, 5:30 PM. Among other prizes with du hockey this season: defender ZEEV BUIM has been named a 2025 Hobey Baker Award Hat Trick finalist, who recognizes the top player of College Hockey. “I think we know we have a fantastic team, and they also have a great team,” Caponi said. “I am sure it will be a fantastic game. It will be part of it to come under each other's skin.” More from CBS News Jack Lowenstein Jack Lowenstein is a digital media producer and allocation desk editor with CBS Colorado. At the Nieuwsbureau in Denver, Jack takes pride every day with civil servants to confirm the necessary information through local, provincial and federal agency

