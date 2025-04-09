SINGAPORE Jaden Koh and Owen Lim went to the field in the Pasir Ris Sport Hall on April 9 and felt the jitters while they wore the burden of Raffles Institutions (RI) in the Table Tennis competition of the Boys B Division on their young shoulders.

With RI 2-1 against HWA Chong Institution (HCI) in the closely fought final, the Doubles couple showed great focus to beat Koh Hong Jun and Rayner Young 3-0 for the winning point, to the great jubilation of their strict fans.

After taking the opening match 11-7, Jaden and Owen ran to a 5-2 lead in the next game, only for Hong Jun and Rayner to restore and catch a 10-8 lead. But the Ri-duo has dug deep to save two games and win the 12-10 match, before home with 11-8 Romt in the third to seal their schools first national table crown in the division since 2019.

Jaden, 15, said: We certainly felt a bit nervous, but we had faith in our capacities because we know that we did a lot of hard work, and we have the opportunity to win, so luckily we managed to repent and show it on the field.

We were very prepared in the game, we put our feelings of fear aside and played our best, just focus on the game at hand, fellow 15-year-old Owen added. We played our best for every point. Even when we have made mistakes, we encouraged each other to play better.

Ri, who came in second in the last two years, began strong when Li Kaijie came from behind to beat Zhang Xin with 3-1 (9-11, 11-8, 11-7, 11-8), before their teammates conquered a lot of Koh and Chong Photo Kai and John Ang 3-0 (11-8, 11-5, 11-7) to their advantage.

Raffles institutions Li Kaijie came from behind to beat HWA Chong institutions Zhang Xin in the opening match of the Table Tennis Final of the Boys B Division.St photo: Chong Jun Liang

But Matthias Lau withdrew one for HCI with a 3-0 (11-7, 11-6, 11-8) victory over Rafael Lim, for Jaden and Owen, who have been a Double Pagaar since 2024, secured the title for RI.

Ris Ang Kay Tze was defeated by Lian Yun Hao 3-1 (10-12, 11-6, 15-17, 10-12) in the dead rubber match.

The victory was even sweeter for the team, because they were hammered 5-0 by HCI in the C-division final in 2023.

Started by the determination to avenge that loss, the players recorded extra training sessions daily, on top of those who have been arranged by the school.

Owen, a secondary 3 -student, said: We worked very hard to make this championship happen.

Everyone in our team has really welcomed our heart and encouraged all our teammates to play our best.

Everyone's efforts are added, and we only won thanks to everyone, our coaches and supporters.

In the meantime, Raffles Girls School (RGS) retained the title of the Girls B Division with a 5-0 win over Nanyang Girls High School (NYgh).

Naomi Lum let the ball roll for RGS and illuminated past Nyghs Giselle Chin with 3-0 (11-7, 11-3, 11-7), before her teammates Allysha Tan and Xu Xinran doubled the leadership by Justine NG and Pu Keng Tuan 3-1 (6-11, 11-7-5).

Chong Zi Sian drove a 3-0 (11-9, 11-5, 11-3) victory over Valerie KNG to earn RGS their second consecutive title.

Raffles Girls School Table Tennis Players celebrate after retaining their B-Divisiekroon with a 5-0 win over Nanyang Girls High School.St photo: Chong Jun Liang

RGS VICE captain Naomi said: were overjoyed because the process to win had not been easy. We all worked hard, trained hard and there are a lot of stress and pressure we felt. Were all happy that we could overcome the challenges we were confronted with.

Although they lost, Nygh captain Neo greeted her team for their Vechtgeest.

The 16-year-old said: were absolutely a bit sad because we lost, but I am proud of everyone because I still went on to try to win a match, although we have already lost.

Our teachers were really supportive, so we didn't give up and gave it all of us. Our supporters were also very loud and encouraging.

Kimberly Kwek joined the Straits Times in 2019 as a sports journalist and has since dealt with a wide range of sports, including golf and sailing.

