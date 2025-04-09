



View: Mike Mischler returns as head coach of Cathedral PrEP Football Watch an interview with Mike Mischler while he returns as head coach of Cathedral Prep Football Mike Mischler, who left high school coaching in 2022 before he returned last season as a prep assistant, returned as head coach of the Cathedral Prep Football team.

Mischler has an impressive coaching record of 231-66, including five state championships, and is one of the winning coaches in the history of District 10.

After serving as an attacking coordinator last season, Mischler resumes the duties of head coaching and it will intend to dedicate the coming season to the deceased coach Pat CzyTuck. Mike Mischler never lost the passion for coaching football. He stepped away in February 2022 to take a break and spend time with family, including watching his son Joe playing football in Duquesne. After two years away from coaching, Mischler joined the Prep Staff as the attacking coordinator last fall and on Monday he was returned to the Ramblers head coach. It was really a decision between my wife and me and first she was pretty hesitant, Mischler said about coming back as a head coach for the third time. In recent months there have been many things going on, including helping coach (pat) czytuck by going cancer. My wife and I still had a few discussions and she knows that this is in my heart. She has sacrificed a lot for me over the years, so that I can coach, and this is part of me and Prep is part of me. I'm excited to start. Last season: How many main football coaches from Erie County are former Mike Mischler assistant -coaches? One of the best coaching CVs in the history of D-10 Mischler, 56, has one of the best CVs in district 10 football history. Between 20 seasons at PrEP and three at Iroquois, Mischler has a record of 231-66 with 16 competition championships, 23 Playoff performances, 14 District 10 Championships, 11 Piaa semi-final performances, eight State Championship matches and five state championships. Mischler, who is vice-president of operations at Cathedral PrEP, is the only coach in the history of D-10 who wins several state championships and he is currently always fifth in victories. He has the opportunity to catch a number of remarkable coaches in the coming years, because Sharpsvilles Paul Piccirilli has 234 victories, Oude Wilmington coach Terry Verrelli has 235 and Sharons Jim Wildman has 243. The D-10 record for football coaching victories is 270 by JB Verstig van Warren. Mischler 'used the word with retirement' with coaching I never really used the word in 2022, Mischler said. I thought I would fall along the line somewhere on the staff and just help. I never really thought about being the head coach again. < util-module-path="elements/cta" class="spacer-large"/> Mike Krahe replaced Mischler in 2022 and added him last fall to the staff as the attacking coordinator. In three seasons, Prep 22-11 went under Krahe. Assistant -Rol: Hall of Fame Coach Mike Mischler joins Cathedral Prep Football Staff again I was an attacking lineman, so I am used to taking the role of follower, but I think I am of course a leader, Mischler said. I prefer leading and it gives me the chance to be myself and do things in my own way. Coach Krahe did many similar things and kept many of our traditions going, so it will be an easy transition. Mischler said he liked to call the plays last year, but will hire an attacking coordinator and a defensive coordinator, so that he can have a role to supervise everything. One of the most important things that Mischler will implement this season is in memory of a Hall of Fame coach. We devote this season to coaching CzyTuck, said Mischler. Keep his initials on our sweaters and we want to pay him tribute. Contact Tom Reisenweber on[email protected]. Follow him on X@Etnreisweber.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.goerie.com/story/sports/high-school/football/2025/04/07/mike-mischler-back-for-third-stint-as-head-cathedral-prep-football-coach/82982158007/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos