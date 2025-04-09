



More than 70 women recently gathered at a wellness event in Wells Wellness in South Lakes for a day that focuses on improving physical, mental and emotional well-being. The event brought women together for a series of interactive activities, informative health controls and valuable options for connection and self -care. Organized by Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon ​​Borough Council, the Southern Health and Social Care Trust (SHSCT) and ABC Community Network, this impactful event was made possible by financing the Executive Office, the National Lottery Agency. The program offered a wide range of activities aimed at promoting health and well -being in a fun, fascinating and supporting environment. Highlights of the event were an inspiring conversation and music from the local comedian Emer Maguire and physical activities such as dance, table tennis, badminton and Boccia, who encourage women of all ages and fitness levels to become active and try new things. There were also health controls and complementary therapies that offered possibilities for stress lighting, relaxation and self -care plus a wide range of local health organizations that are handy to share valuable means, including women's help, PCSP, volunteer, Red Cross, Shcst breast health, people of welfare college. The event cultivated an inclusive environment where women could gain access to information, gain practical health advice and discover sources that support their overall well -being.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.armaghbanbridgecraigavon.gov.uk/womens-wellness-event-promotes-health-well-being-and-empowerment/

