Italian teams cannot deal with the intensity of modern football. They need a reboot Series A

I I am also a child of Italian football. My school was called AC Milan. The 4-0 victory against Barcelona in the Champions League final of 1994 was the benchmark in my training for how a team attacks and defend. Which distances do we keep? Who is responsible for winning the ball? When are Cross-Field passes prohibited? No other game was shown more often by our Swedish chief instructor Bjrn Andersson; He must have seen it a hundred times.

My other experience with Italy: I had heavy defeats during my career. In my youth, playing against Italian teams was a nightmare. At tournaments in Sicily, Vievregio or Sardinia, we received nothing for free and we always took a beating. Later we lost the semi -final of the World Cup 2006 and the Euro of 2012 with the national team.

In my first European final with Bayern, in 2010, we were beaten 2-0 by Inter. Under the leadership of the defensive Maestro Jos Mourinho, Inter scored two goals after long balls. We, only at the start of a development, were tactically immature and overwhelmed as a collective.

So I know what makes Italian football strong. I should say: what made it strong. Because this Champions League title was the most recent. As soon as the best competition in the world, Serie A was soon able to watch for 15 years (as it was from 1969 to 1984) while others win the big trophy. This season, Inter Italys Last Team and against Bayern in the quarterfinals, whose first leg takes place on Tuesday, they are not the favorites.

You could see in 2010 that something ended. Inter needed an enormous amount of luck to survive the semi -final against a superior Barcelona. In the first stage, a volcano in Iceland helped, the eruption hinded the journey from Spain. In the second stage barricaded himself in a bizarre way in the box. That rarely goes well. Mourinho probably felt it, left like a triple winner and moved to Madrid.

In the past everyone wanted to go to Italy. Milan was the football capital of the world. Here in Germany a sentence of Andreas Mller became a well -known saying: Milan or Madrid, as long as it is Italy! ((Milan or Madrid the most important, Italy!) Everyone still understands what he meant, not just holidaymakers in Italy like me.

The basis for superiority was Arrigo Sacchis Ball-oriented Zonal Marking, which is still the Football Operating System. The whole of Italy has taken over, which gives them a huge advantage. In the 90s, Milan reached the last three times in a row three times in a row, followed by Juventus. Clubs such as Sampdoria, Parma and Lazio won European trophies. In 2003 there was the final between Juventus and Milan.

Roberto Donadoni in action for Milan against Barcelona during the Italian sides famous 4-0 win in the final of the Champions League of 1994. Photo: Action images

The recession has several reasons. For example, many Italian clubs are no longer in the hands of customers from their home country, but in those of investors from the US. In England, capital is accepted from abroad, but apparently his identity and meaning are lost in Italy as a result of this sale.

You can see that in the outdated stadiums. I am surprised about this; After all, we are talking about the country where the Colosseum is located. Italy will modernize its arenas for the 2032 euros. There are plans to rebuild San Siro as soon as the Scala van Voetbal. That is good: a society needs sustainable and family -friendly places to meet to celebrate football as a cultural possession.

But the crisis has one most important sporting cause: on the field there is a lack of initiative, dedication, athletics. Italy spends much less than the four other top competitions in Spain, England, France and Germany. The players run less. A few years ago I read a statistics that said that the Bundesliga team with the lowest values ​​ran more than the team with the highest values ​​in the Serie A. Italy has not updated his operating system; It works too slowly.

The problem is not new. I still remember how Mourinho replaced two strikers in the first stage against Barcelona in 2010 and three strikers in the second stage because they got cramps. In the regulation time, not in extra time. This lack of dynamics has continued and leads to a quality problem. Where the pressure of the opponent is too low, no player develops his skills to world class. That is why there is no Baggio, no Del Piero, Cannavaro, Maldini, Baresi, Gattuso or Pirlo.

Today's Italian teams remind me of a Ferrari that went back from 200 hp, with a half -full fuel tank, and runs out for 10 laps for the finish. Even the best design will not help. Italy was better organized last month than Germany in the Nations League, but they could not handle the intensity of the Germans. To borrow from one Famous Giovanni Trapattoni -press conference With Bayern in 1998: Italy played like an empty tank.

Pass past newsletter promotion Register for Daily football Start your evenings with the view of the guardian over the world of football Privacy notification: Newsletters can contain information about charities, online advertisements and content that is financed by external parties. See our privacy policy for more information. We use Google Recaptcha to protect our website and Google Privacy policy And Policies of Services Apply. After the promotion of the newsletter

From a tactical point of view, Italys footballers are still good, especially in comparison with the Germans and the English. They all have the ball-oriented defense, the details in one-on-one duels and risk management. The national team benefits this time at this time. This can work very well in a tournament with seven games, such as for the title of 2021 euros.

But resting on a 1-0 lead can go wrong. All men behind the ball, that is something that Nations such as Georgia now mastered: see Euro 2024. And so the four -time world champions recently missed the World Cup twice. Italy won a World Cup knock -out game in 2006 for the last time.

Italys Tactical Clarity helps its coaches to win large club titles. Carlo Ancelotti has been successful for more than two decades, but not in his home country. We have to go back to the 90s for the time that Marcello Lippi, Trapattoni and Fabio Capello were the whose of the coaching ranks.

How can this traditional football nation find its way back to its former glory? It doesn't seem that complicated. Another heavy defeat brings me to this conclusion. We were eliminated in the semi -final of the 2016 Champions League by Atltico Madrid. Our opponents gave 180 minutes of the highest intensity. We have not received anything for free at any time. Diego Simeones football still makes an impression on me.

The good news for Italy is that you can still win with defensive football. But delaying is not the answer; mate Only is no longer enough. You have to add something: power when winning the ball, activity in possession, a relentless desire to conquer and attack the Simeone style. You can learn a lot from the passion of this Argentinian coach. In fact, the whole of Italy should play as Atltico.

Philipp Lahms -Kolom was produced in collaboration with Oliver Fritsch AT Time onlineThe German online magazine.