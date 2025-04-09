Sports
Italian teams cannot deal with the intensity of modern football. They need a reboot Series A
I I am also a child of Italian football. My school was called AC Milan. The 4-0 victory against Barcelona in the Champions League final of 1994 was the benchmark in my training for how a team attacks and defend. Which distances do we keep? Who is responsible for winning the ball? When are Cross-Field passes prohibited? No other game was shown more often by our Swedish chief instructor Bjrn Andersson; He must have seen it a hundred times.
My other experience with Italy: I had heavy defeats during my career. In my youth, playing against Italian teams was a nightmare. At tournaments in Sicily, Vievregio or Sardinia, we received nothing for free and we always took a beating. Later we lost the semi -final of the World Cup 2006 and the Euro of 2012 with the national team.
In my first European final with Bayern, in 2010, we were beaten 2-0 by Inter. Under the leadership of the defensive Maestro Jos Mourinho, Inter scored two goals after long balls. We, only at the start of a development, were tactically immature and overwhelmed as a collective.
So I know what makes Italian football strong. I should say: what made it strong. Because this Champions League title was the most recent. As soon as the best competition in the world, Serie A was soon able to watch for 15 years (as it was from 1969 to 1984) while others win the big trophy. This season, Inter Italys Last Team and against Bayern in the quarterfinals, whose first leg takes place on Tuesday, they are not the favorites.
You could see in 2010 that something ended. Inter needed an enormous amount of luck to survive the semi -final against a superior Barcelona. In the first stage, a volcano in Iceland helped, the eruption hinded the journey from Spain. In the second stage barricaded himself in a bizarre way in the box. That rarely goes well. Mourinho probably felt it, left like a triple winner and moved to Madrid.
In the past everyone wanted to go to Italy. Milan was the football capital of the world. Here in Germany a sentence of Andreas Mller became a well -known saying: Milan or Madrid, as long as it is Italy! ((Milan or Madrid the most important, Italy!) Everyone still understands what he meant, not just holidaymakers in Italy like me.
The basis for superiority was Arrigo Sacchis Ball-oriented Zonal Marking, which is still the Football Operating System. The whole of Italy has taken over, which gives them a huge advantage. In the 90s, Milan reached the last three times in a row three times in a row, followed by Juventus. Clubs such as Sampdoria, Parma and Lazio won European trophies. In 2003 there was the final between Juventus and Milan.
The recession has several reasons. For example, many Italian clubs are no longer in the hands of customers from their home country, but in those of investors from the US. In England, capital is accepted from abroad, but apparently his identity and meaning are lost in Italy as a result of this sale.
You can see that in the outdated stadiums. I am surprised about this; After all, we are talking about the country where the Colosseum is located. Italy will modernize its arenas for the 2032 euros. There are plans to rebuild San Siro as soon as the Scala van Voetbal. That is good: a society needs sustainable and family -friendly places to meet to celebrate football as a cultural possession.
But the crisis has one most important sporting cause: on the field there is a lack of initiative, dedication, athletics. Italy spends much less than the four other top competitions in Spain, England, France and Germany. The players run less. A few years ago I read a statistics that said that the Bundesliga team with the lowest values ran more than the team with the highest values in the Serie A. Italy has not updated his operating system; It works too slowly.
The problem is not new. I still remember how Mourinho replaced two strikers in the first stage against Barcelona in 2010 and three strikers in the second stage because they got cramps. In the regulation time, not in extra time. This lack of dynamics has continued and leads to a quality problem. Where the pressure of the opponent is too low, no player develops his skills to world class. That is why there is no Baggio, no Del Piero, Cannavaro, Maldini, Baresi, Gattuso or Pirlo.
Today's Italian teams remind me of a Ferrari that went back from 200 hp, with a half -full fuel tank, and runs out for 10 laps for the finish. Even the best design will not help. Italy was better organized last month than Germany in the Nations League, but they could not handle the intensity of the Germans. To borrow from one Famous Giovanni Trapattoni -press conference With Bayern in 1998: Italy played like an empty tank.
From a tactical point of view, Italys footballers are still good, especially in comparison with the Germans and the English. They all have the ball-oriented defense, the details in one-on-one duels and risk management. The national team benefits this time at this time. This can work very well in a tournament with seven games, such as for the title of 2021 euros.
But resting on a 1-0 lead can go wrong. All men behind the ball, that is something that Nations such as Georgia now mastered: see Euro 2024. And so the four -time world champions recently missed the World Cup twice. Italy won a World Cup knock -out game in 2006 for the last time.
Italys Tactical Clarity helps its coaches to win large club titles. Carlo Ancelotti has been successful for more than two decades, but not in his home country. We have to go back to the 90s for the time that Marcello Lippi, Trapattoni and Fabio Capello were the whose of the coaching ranks.
How can this traditional football nation find its way back to its former glory? It doesn't seem that complicated. Another heavy defeat brings me to this conclusion. We were eliminated in the semi -final of the 2016 Champions League by Atltico Madrid. Our opponents gave 180 minutes of the highest intensity. We have not received anything for free at any time. Diego Simeones football still makes an impression on me.
The good news for Italy is that you can still win with defensive football. But delaying is not the answer; mate Only is no longer enough. You have to add something: power when winning the ball, activity in possession, a relentless desire to conquer and attack the Simeone style. You can learn a lot from the passion of this Argentinian coach. In fact, the whole of Italy should play as Atltico.
Philipp Lahms -Kolom was produced in collaboration with Oliver Fritsch AT Time onlineThe German online magazine.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.theguardian.com/football/2025/apr/08/italian-teams-cannot-cope-modern-football-intensity-serie-a-champions-league-atletico-madrid
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Jokowi's legal team declared about the trial for the failure of the failure of ESEMKA production
- Bond Sell Off rests questions about us, the status of refuge,
- Fast hits: another year without postseason hockey
- Why AI therapists aren't the ideal fix for mental health support?
- Sponsorship of an extensive response to emergency situations with the deepening of the earthquake in Myanmar
- Donald Trump says countries “kiss my ass” on prices
- NCCUS PALENCIA called Meac Womens Tennis Player of the Week
- The clashes burst between the police, the supporters of the PTI outside the Adiala prison after the sister of Imran Khan refused visits
- The PM Narendra Modi has given instructions to ensure any deficiency in the treatment of Chidambarams: Gujarat BJP | Ahmedabad News
- Universal is building a British theme park
- Malaysia said to welcome the XI of China from April 15
- We had enough with TKDN: Prabowo