Sports
Former Wisconsin Football Star Slams program with brutal blunt tweet
Former Wisconsin football star Vince Biegel thinks the Badgers are in a “dark” place.
Wisconsin’s football program needs to be a case study of how a program implodes. There was a time spanning decades when the Badgers regularly won 10+ games and appeared in major bowl games.
It feels like that was in a different lifetime at this point. The Badgers’ last solid season was in 2019, which ended with a Rose Bowl appearance.
Things have fallen off a cliff since then. Former coach Paul Chryst was fired in 2022, Luke Fickell was hired to inject life into the program and, so far, he’s been a massive disappointment. Fickell is just 13-13 in Madison, and is coming off a 5-7 season that ended Wisconsin’s 22-season bowl streak.
Former star in Wisconsin calls on the state of Wisconsin football.
Fans are incredibly frustrated and angry about the state of the program, and they are not alone. Former star -linebacker Vince Biegel -a triple all -big ten player -went to X a few days ago to express his frustration about the fact that the upcoming season is about/under win for Wisconsin is only 5.5.
“In the season, the #wisconsin Badgers Boven/Under 5.5 victories is. Under the tough favorite. How did the new standard and expectation have become a 5 -win season? These are dark times for #badger fans. No words,” tweeted the former NFL -Linebacker.
Biegel's Tweet – which is 100 percent justified – received several reactions.
It might be a difficult pill to swallow for some fans, but Biegel is not wrong. In fact, he must be welcomed because he has the guts to call the school that helped him make the NFL.
Wisconsin went 49-19 during his five years in Madison. That breaks down to an average record of 9.8-3.8 during his time at the badgers. Remove the 8-6 season during his first season with only two performances, and the record will be on 41-13 in four years.
What would fans of Wisconsin give to return? The answer is just about everything. Instead, it seems that the Fickell program is on another brutal difficult season.
The schedule includes games against Alabama, Michigan, Iowa, Ohio State, Oregon, Washington, Indiana, Illinois and Minnesota.
The Fickell chair is perhaps a lot warmer than it is in six months.
Is there time to turn the ship for the badgers and the head coach of the team? Without a doubt, but Fickell is on the shortest runways. It's time to win or get out. It is really that simple, and the fact that one of the most recognizable alumni of the program says it really speaks of the seriousness of the situation. Let me know what you think [email protected].
