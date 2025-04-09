Fast hits: another year without postseason hockey





Red Wings Rumblings Welp, it's over. The red wings gave a strong effort in loss last night to Montreal, that she eliminated anything but from the play -offs. They are still working on it, but the opportunities are so small that it is not even worthwhile to waste energy. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qodbterivbm So were about a decade away from Detroits Last Stanley Cup Playoffs berth. That is really depressing, especially when you consider that any other large team in the city of Detroit has received together. What's wrong with this team? Is it a culture thing? Bad players? Bad luck? Not enough aggressive promotion of the Front Office? All those things can be true at the same time. I still believe that this season is on Steve Yzerman to wait too long to dismiss Derek Lalonde and to ignore a downright terribly Pro Scouting staff. Also does not help that Vladimir Tarasenko was an absolute bust of a signature, Justin Holl is unable to play at NHL level, players like Jonatan Berggren seem no step forward and JT Compher had a wide open net … Those are just my grip on the surface. But again, not willing to waste my energy. Still a handful of games that are still on the schedule, are you going to look? I will probably pay more attention to the Grand Rapids Griffins, to be honest. In more encouraging news, Detroits 2024 first round Pick Michael Brandsegg-Nygard had a match against Brynas in the SHL NASE Season yesterday. Two goals for the young attacker. Axel Sandin-Pellikka did not register points, but he was a +3 with 2 SOG in just a shadow under 20 minutes of playing time. Catch the Highlights hereThanks to LGRWPROPSS on Twitter. Back to the wings, regardless of your mood, we must all find a bit of luck in the fact that younger players played a major role for the team this season and looked damn well. Marco Kasper, Albert Johansson, Simon Edvinsson and Elmer Soderblom all look like they will have a long runway in the NHL .. Plus more players are on their way. Remember that we have not even seen Carter Mazur. Who knows what he would have brought to the table if he was not injured in his NHL debut. I wish I had more to say, but not me. This is stupid and I would like to see my team playing postsease hockey. Take care of yourself, friends.

