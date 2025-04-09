



Notre Dame is almost at the finish with Spring Football. The Irish will play this Saturday in the annual Blue-Gold match and then all take a ride on that long roller coaster out of season for the next 4 months. It is difficult to measure how successful the spring exercise was actually up to the fall, and by that time it doesn't matter much for the general conversation. Spring Football generally offers two main results reassurance or chaos. Shall we know (or at least think that we know) what the depth card will look like in September, or is there too much uncertainty to have a real feeling of what this team could look like? In the case of Notre Ladies this spring, I think both got a little bit of both (which feels like a normal thing). Despite injuries and players who are held out of the spring ball, the majority of the team looks solid or has the potential to be solid in the fall. However, the Quarterback situation is … a little different. Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images I keep hearing that, regardless of those who ultimately win the Quarterback competition between Steve Angeli, Kenny Minchey and CJ Carr, Notre Dame will be in really good form for the 2025 season. That may be true, but it still does not mean that these QB competitions are the worst. Although spring has to (and does) many answers for the fall, the entire QB thing is always messy. As Marcus Freeman said, the players are the ones who determine how long this will take for a decision. What does that mean? Well, to be bone, boys want to know if they should make a transfer decision. There is almost no outcome that ultimately has none of the three who touch the transfer portal. An argument can be argued that if Angeli wins, there is a chance that both Carr and Minchey will remain in South Bend, but I am not sold in that specific scenario that I am a little more than hopeful. That is why Spring QB matches are the worst. Were probably about to see a man who we all celebrated like a recruit and hoped for the best for leave to play somewhere else. In contrast to any other position in football, and these are the commitment. It's just a bit bad. With minimal viewing by the fans and the media, the blue gold game will probably not offer much clarity for us, but it will certainly offer more fuel for a hot take-summer, also the worst.

