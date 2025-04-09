Seven Bulldogs Now leave in Transfer Portal with Knapp – Duluth News Tribune





Duluth Klayton Knapp became the seventh member of the 2024-25 Minnesota Duluth Mens Hockey team to hit the transfer portal on Tuesday. He is the second goalkeeper who left the program and joins the third string Junior Zach Sandy. He is the first Bulldogs first -year student in the portal and second player who arrives this week after second -year wing Anthony Menghini left the program on Monday. Five Bulldogs entered the transfer portal last week. Knapp split the time in Doel with fellow first -year Adam Gajan last year. Knapp started 14 games in December, January and February. Gajan, who was injured for most of that time, started 20 games and got the nod in 12 of the first 13 games and in seven of the last eight. Statistically, Knapp was the better goalkeeper with a .907 savings percentage and 2.67 goals against average. UMD went 6-6-2 with Knapp as the starter with one shutout. Knapp was drawn from his last game like a bulldog on February 22 in North Dakota. Gajan, an NHL concept of the second round of 2023 of the Chicago Blackhawks, placed a .885 savings percentage and 3.33 goals at the average in its 21 performances, with 7-12-1 with one shutout in its 20 starts. The Bulldogs have already collected a replacement for Sandy from the 20-year-old Cole Sheffield of the Manitoba Junior Hockey League. UMD has another goalkeeper committed to the program for the future in the 18-year-old Carl Axelsson from Sweden. Axelsson, who is eligible for 2025, has a .938 savings percentage, 1.72 goals against the average and 13-4-1 record in 18 games this season with the North American Hockey League Austin Bruins. Axelsson was not planned to come to UMD in 2025-26, but Sandelin said after the season that everything is on the table for the goalkeepers after a disappointing season 2024-25 for the group.

Co-host of the Bulldog Insider Podcast and Hogeschoolhockey reporter for the Duluth News Tribune and the ice rink Live about the Hen and Women's Hockey programs of Minnesota Duluth.

