



The International Olympic Committee has added several to the Olympic program for the Los Angeles matches in 2028 on Wednesday, including more women's teams in football and water polo and new events in swimming and other sports. The women's football tournament will expand from 12 teams to 16, making it larger in Olympic history for the first time than the men's tournament. The men's tournament for players younger than 23 years old, with three exceptions per team will stay with 12 teams. Womens Water Polo will also expand from 10 teams to 12, even with the number of teams in the men's draw. When swimming, the Olympic splash and the dashboard are no longer for freestylers. The IOC adds 50-meter events for both men and women in the backstroke, breaststroke and butterfly. After debuting at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, 3×3 basketball will also expand from eight teams to 12 for both men and women. Other additions are: A new women's weight category was added in boxing to achieve gender parity;

In rowing, ladies solo, men's solo and mixed Doubles -Sculls, a Coastal Beach Sprint event will add;

In climbing sport, Boulder and Lead Climbing will be individual events, instead of combined as in the previous two Olympic performances;

Various sports add mixed team events, including archery, track (a 4×100 meter relay), golf, gymnastics, rowing and table tennis. The IOC said that his efforts to achieve gender equality was an important consideration for the adds. There are now 161 women's events, 165 men's events and 25 mixed events on the LA program. The La Olympic Games also introduce four sports that are new to the Olympic program Cricket, Flag Football, Lacrosse and Pumpkin and bring back baseball and softball, which was shown in Tokyo in 2021, but not in Paris. The Olympic women's football tournament, which won the United States in Paris for its fifth Olympic title, is second at the FIFA World Cup of Womens in Sport. The World Cup expanded to 32 teams for the previous edition in 2023. The World Aquatics Championships, Swimmings Top Competition (usually every two years), have contain 50-meter events in all four stroke styles since 2001. (Photo of the LA2028 -Logo: Emma McINTYRE / GETTY images for LA28)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/athletic/6267551/2025/04/09/olympics-la-2028-new-events-swimming-soccer-basketball/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos