Harry Brook Says that there will be no amount between him and are everything that the new captain of England gives, because he promised to put franchise cricket in the background for the well -being of the English cricket.

Brook, 26, was mentioned on Monday as the successor to Jos ButtlerA role that one of the most important all-format battles of the team will provide with extra responsibility by leading him the much needed innovation. After a challenging period in the ODI and T20i formats, with T20 World Cup and Champions Trophy disappointments in the room of nine months, the first year of Brook's term of office requires clarity in addition to sharp improvement, with a different T20 World Cup in February in India and Sri Lanka.

Walking parallel to Brook's first year as a captain are important against India and Australia. A vital gear in the Red -Ball side – Brook is number 2 in the ICC's Testbatting, behind colleague Yorkshireman Joe Root – he will be an integral part of those challenges. It speaks to where Brook's head is, even with his new role, he appreciates success in the axis of this winter above lifting 2026's T20 World Cup. The Ashes tour is seen as an integral part of the inheritances of Brendon McCullum and Ben Stokes with the test side, with Brook completely in line as a vice-captain.

“It's the ashes, I think,” said Brook in his headingley unveiling on Wednesday, when he was asked to choose between the two. “I know I have taken over the captain of De Witte Ball, but the ash is still the pinnacle of cricket for me.”

Already stretched on formats will have to give something – and Brook has decided that this will be a franchise cricket. Although in accordance with March's decision to get himself from an IPL deal worth 590,000 with Delhi Capitals for the second in a row, it is a two-year ban, it is a costs that he is willing to bear for the well-being of his country.

“Absolutely not at the moment,” Brook said when he was asked if there was a figure that would reconsider his franchise posture. “I just want to play cricket for England, represent my country as I have done in recent years and hopefully have a big impact on the side.

“It is my priority – England is ahead for me and franchise cricket can do almost a while back. At the end of the day I enjoy cricket for England more than anything, so yes, to lose a little money here and there, I would take that every day to play for England.

“I have not completely given up franchise cricket. But in the near future I see no way with the schedule that I am going to play a lot of time to play on the franchise circuit.”

Brook has to be informed of his IPL ban by the BCCI, but accepts that it is “fair play” in view of the rules that were introduced for the 2025 season. His absence of the 2024 edition was owed to the death of his grandmother, after he had missed the test tour of England when she fell ill.

This time Brook called “after the busiest period in my career so far”. And although prescribing IPL Riches is a luxury that he can afford, with 18 months still to run a lucrative central ECB contract – not supplemented with a CaptainCy bonus – has the need to recover.

Since the start of last summer, Brook has played 50 games, 38 of them spread over three sizes for England, including two ICC events. Only five men, at the time of writing, played more international cricket during this period.

During this piece he was a T20i series at home against Australia and the Acht-Match White-Ball Tour through the Caribbean area that hit the test tour in New Zealand at the end of 2024. And although Brook expects that further holes anticipate in his schedule, it will have to be created in his schedule, finding them will be more difficult as a captain.

The summer of England consists of six tests (starting with a one-off meeting with Zimbabwe for the India series) and 12 White-Ball luminaires (against the West Indies and South Africa) before an ODI tour through Ireland at the end of September. After two to three weeks off, a tour for limited overviews by New Zealand starts at the end of October, prior to the axis of five games, followed by a warm-up tour of Witte Ball by Sri Lanka that leads to the T20 World Cup.

The enormous amount of cricket gives Brook a lot of sympathy for its predecessor, buttler, who often led weakened squadrons during the busiest parts of the calendar. “It was difficult for Jos. I think he didn't really have the best players, and hopefully we can let that go further.”

If one of those “best” players whose availability was written by All-Format requirements, Brook's biggest challenge will balance his workload in addition to leadership. The Ireland series, for example, consisting of three five days in September, has already been reserved as one to sit outside. But Brook admits that these valuable opportunities can offer its standards and methods at the start of his regime.

“That Ireland series potential [is one to miss]But maybe I want to play. Because it is my first year, I may want to keep around the boys and keep them in a cheerfulness.

“It is a lot of cricket. And I look forward to it. The ashes gets mega. But we have a lot of cricket for that. That is probably where the strange week here and there might miss the strange series, not stupid.”

In his own country, Brook confirmed that he will play in the hundred, as leader of Northern Superchargers, and “A Game of Two” for Yorkshire in County Championship in May prior to the Zimbabwe test, which starts on Trent Bridge on 22 May. A training session in Headingley on Wednesday morning was only his second his second at the start of the champions trophy in the early March.

As for his own form, could CaptainCy Brook help overcome a lean patch that culminated in just 47 points of three innings at the Champions Trophy? He certainly thinks that, pointing at the five-match ODI series of last September against Australia, while he had an average of 78 for an injured butter.

“This may sound a bit stupid, but I think that if you almost let Captain want you to win a little more. I am not that if I am not a captain, I don't want to win. I am a very competitive person, I hate to lose something. Hopefully I can bring that competitive power and have it in a good way around the group.”