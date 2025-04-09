NFLPA will probably clean up the side of NFL about owners on Olympic flag football





The NFL wants to use Current players in the Olympic flag football match. The owners lean against inviting the injury risk for their most important assets. The NFL Players Association is caught in the middle. And it seems as if the union is completely in favor of having the players play. You don't need me to tell you that they are enthusiastic about it, right? Former NFLPA External Affairs Chief George Atallah said on #PftPM. I think representing your country in an Olympic sport is a pretty incredible opportunity for you. I had the opportunity to know a few Olympians tangential and I know how proud they are to represent the country and the flag to place their necks when they compete and go there and represent America and the United States. The problem is that the owners have contractual rights to all players. And those rights include the possibility to prevent players (with a judicial order, if necessary) playing a different type of football. I think you'll have a hard time convincing active players who are really interested in participating in not doing, said Atallah. And I think that will be a story that continues to follow well and follow on the way to the Olympic Games, especially in Los Angeles. . . . The downside is of course where you need a kind of injury protection. You must, you know, to be a point about the legal issues, there must be a kind of agreement and understanding between the players' association, the competition and the ownership groups about what the ways we can make this work and the players can also protect. I think that is a big question mark that still has to be determined, but I also know that it is again difficult to get a man like Tyreek [Hill] Who said, I really want to be there in 28 'if he is still in the NFL. It will be difficult for someone to look him in the face and say, no, you can't wear the flag. That can be the final core of the argument. The owners do not want to bear the financial risk that the player is seriously injured. The players don't want to accept it either. In addition to convincing the owners to run the risk of not having an important player for the entire season 2028, someone has to think of a way to ensure that NFL players can represent the US without being a SOL when it comes to their salaries. It will not be easy. The owners have no reason to bend. Would it be a great global exposure for sport? Certainly. But will the impact on the Bottom Line possibly justify that it has no important player for the coming season, while he also has to pay him? Whatever the decision, the clock ticks. And the path of the least resistance will be to make Olympic flag football a platform for retired NFL players, not active.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcsports.com/nfl/profootballtalk/rumor-mill/news/on-olympic-flag-football-nflpa-likely-will-be-siding-with-nfl-over-owners The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos