



Grand Forks De Trend over the highest level of hockey In recent years, emphasizing the size is at the position of the goalkeeper. Und now has its own giant. Gibson Homer, a 6-foot-5 goalkeeper who played two seasons in Arizona State, has signed to play in Und next season, according to the NCAA Transfer Portal. It is expected that und the signing will announce on Wednesday morning. He has two more seasons of the eligible university. Homer will be the highest goalkeeper who ever plays at Und. Peter Thome, 6-foot-4, previously established that distinction. He played on Und from 2017-21. Adam Scheel, who played next to Thome, was 6-foot-3. Homer, Van Grand Rapids, Mich., Is 16-8-4 with a 2.32 goals-to-average and a .924 savings percentage in his two seasons of college hockey. Und received a first -hand in January on Homer. Homer stopped 27 of the 28 shots to lead the state of Arizona to a 4-1 victory over in Mullett Arena. This is the second consecutive year Und has removed a Sun Devil goalkeeper from the NCAA transferportaal. Last summer und TJ Semptimphelter added. Semptimphelter, a 6-foot-1 net less from Marlton, NJ, went 18-11-2 with a 2.64 goals against average and a .910 savings percentage. His suitability went at the end of the season. The most important starters of Und, the three previous years, were also transfers 6-foot Ludvig Persson from Miami, 5-foot-11 Drewidder by Michigan State and 5-foot-11 Zach Driscoll by Bemidji State. Homer played for two seasons of 2019-21 for the National Team Development Program of USA Hockey. He played a year of junior hockey for the Chicago Steel in the United States Hockey League in 2021-22. The current und defender Jake Livanavage was in that team. Homer has his first-year season in 2022-23 in Arizona Redshirted, sitting behind Semptimphelter and Ben Kraws. As a first-year student in 2023-24, he was 8-3-2 with a 2.04 goals-to-average and a .931 savings percentage. As a second year, Homer 8-5-2 was with a 2.56 goals against average and a .919 savings percentage. Homer is the first obligation of Und since Dane Jackson became the 17th head coach of the program. UND loses two goalkeepers to graduating in Semptimphelter and Kaleb Johnson. One goalkeeper remains on the Roster in second -year Hobie Hedquist. The fighting Hawks added the first -year Aleksi Huson from the club team in the middle season to serve as an exercise thyred after a seasonal injury to Johnson. Und has one dedicated keeper in Caleb Heil, who plays for the Madison Capitols of the Ushl. The 6-foot-2 salvation is 24-10-3 with a 2.73 goals against average and a .900 savings percentage. Und Forward Jake Schmaltz tries to fight through a check from the Tucker Ness of Arizona, while Sun Devils Gibson Homer puts Gibson Homer on January 10, 2025 in Mullett Arena de Puck. Russell Hons / and Athletics

By Brad Elliott Schlossman Since 2005, Schlossman has dealt with college hockey for the Grand Forks Herald. He is recognized by the Associated Press Sports Editors as the best beat writer for the Herald's Circulation Circulation Division four times and the North Dakota Sportswriter of the year twice. He lives in Grand Forks. Reach it at [email protected].

