Ludhiana Civic Body reveals new table tennis complex under Smart City Mission | Ludhiana News





Ludhiana: After years of delays and phased construction, the long -awaited table tennis complex of the city was transferred by the civil body, finally, on Wednesday, as a modern facility to promote the sport and encourage youth participation. Built under the Smart City Mission For 1.61 Crore, the project is intended to also scare drug use among young people by pulling them to fitness and physical activity.

The facility comprises 3800 square feet on the ground floor with six gaming tables and a larger 7,000 square feet on the first floor with 12 tables. Both rooms are complete air conditioning and offer a comfortable environment for players. A visitor gallery with seats for 150 spectators provides space for public involvement during tournaments and events. “This initiative is part of our goal of offering local players in the world -class infrastructure and to promote Ludhiana as a sports hub,” said a civilian officer. “It's not just about facilities, it's about feeding talent and building a culture of sportiness.”

Municipal Commissioner Aaditya Dachalwal repeated sentiment and emphasized the role of the project in sending youth to healthy activities and away from drugs. “This complex will promote sports activities and help with the development of young people,” he said, adding that the remaining upgrade of sports infrastructure in the city would soon be completed. The facility was formally inaugurated by mayor Inderjit Kaur, commissioner Dachalwal and Rajya Sabha mp Sanjeev Arora.

Previously, table tennis players only had access to a single room in Shastri Hall. The new complex is part of a broader sports overseeing that was initiated during the term of office of the former cabinet minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu, which brought together special meetings with sports clubs to guarantee better infrastructure planning and delivery. The project was completed in two phases, with civil work that started in August 2021 and completed in 2023. The second phase, including furniture and equipment, started in September 2024.

