



Melie Kerr and Matt Henry have dominated the price exchange on tonight 2025 ANZ New Zealand Cricket Awards, Kerr who protected the Debbie Hockley medal for an unprecedented third year, and Henry who takes the Sir Richard Hadlee Medal home. Kerr's Dominance was the story of the Night, her third Debbie Hockley medal recognized her exceptional performances at home and away for the white ferns and for her domestic Dream11 Super Smash championship-winning side, The Wellington Blaze. The Hartslag van de White Ferns 2024 ICC Ladies T20 World Cup Triumph, Kerr was appointed player of the final and player of the tournament and was later awarded the Rachel Heyhoe Flint Trophy for ICC Womens Cricketer of the Year, was declared ICC Womens of the year. At home she wiped the Anz Womens ODI player of the year (14 Wickets, Average 33 with the BAT) and Anz Womens T20i Player of the Year Awards, while her 441 runs and 15 Wickets her the Dream11 Super Smash Ladies Player Of The Year title. Melies consistency, skill and passion for the game are an inspiration for all of us, and I could not be more proud to see her name again etched next to mine, Debbie Hockley noted when she announced the winner. Henry corresponded to Kerrs Brilliance and earned the Sir Richard Hadlee Medaille with a season of inspired success in all formats. Henry led the Blackcaps attack and claimed Anz Test Player of the Year Honors with 25 Wickets on 20.08 in five tests, including an eight-wicket Trek in Bangalore during the historic series of victory against India. His 24 wickets on 15.50 insured the Anz Mens Odi Player of the Year Award, crucial for the last run of the Champions Trophy, while 28 Wickets on 21.5 gave him the Winsor Cup for men's cup. Matts Match-Defined Contributions in High-Stakes competitions In all formats underlined his status as the most influential bowler of the seasons, the Award judges noted. Jacob Duffys from World Class 21 Wickets at 9.71 in T20Is, so that he was elevated to no. 1 in the ICC T20i Bowler ranking, earned him the Anz Mens T20i player of the year, while the consistency of Kane Williamsons was recognized with the Redpath Cup Voor Mens First-Class. Brett Hampton (Mens Domestic Player of the Year) and Eden Carson (Women's Interior Player of the Year) led their fields, with Carsons 40 Wickets and Match-winning 59 in the Hualyburton Johnstone Shield Final. Tom Bruce (Dream11 Super Smash Mens Player of the Year), Maddy Green (Ruth Martin Cup) and Eden Carson (Phyl Blackler Cup) complete a strong domestic contingent. A moving highlight was the Bert Sutcliffe medal for Outstanding Services to Cricket, NZCS most prestigious non-playing honor, awarded to Francis Payne. A cricket historian of Global Renown, the prize has recognized an important contributions from Paynes to the documentation and preservation of the history of New Zealand New -Zeelandse Cricket AlmanackA publication that is considered the final source for followers of the Kiwi game. Payne has also been a well -known figure in the Cricket Community of Nieuw -Zeelands, which often appears as a contribution on radio and television to make expert comments and analysis from the 1980s. Francis has brought careful approach to telling stories and continues to illuminate the people and moments that are based on the game that we view and enjoy today, NZC chair, Diana Puketapu-Lyndon. Former Otago -attached Chris Gaffaney was named the GJ Gardner Homes Umpire of the Year. Full list of 2025 ANZ New -Zeeland Cricket Awards winners Debbie Hockley Medal: Melie Kerr

Sir Richard Hadlee Medal: Matt Henry

Bert Sutcliffe Medal for open services to Cricket: Francis Payne

Anz Test Player of the Year: Matt Henry

Anz Mens Odi Player of the Year: Matt Henry

Anz Womens ODI player of the year: Melie Kerr

Anz Mens T20i Player of the Year: Jacob Duffy

Anz Womens T20i Player of the Year: Melie Kerr

Gentlemen's Domestic Player of the Year: Brett Hampton

Ladies Domestic Player of the Year: Eden Carson

Dream11 Super Smash Mens Player of the Year: Tom Bruce

Dream11 Super Smash Womens Player of the Year: Melie Kerr

Redpath Cup (Battle of the men): Kane Williamson

Ruth Martin Cup (Ladies Domestic Batting): Maddy Green

Winsor Cup (Mens First-Class Bowling): Matt Henry

Phyl Blackler Cup (Ladies Domestic Bowling): Eden Carson

GJ Gardner Homes Umpire of the Year: Chris Gaffaney

