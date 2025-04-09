



The Lawn Tennis Club of All England has announced a price increase of 59 percent for bond chairs within number 1 court during the Wimbledon Championships, because it wants to collect funds prior to a large construction project. The bonds, which are tradable assets are regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority, give holders a guaranteed place within the second most prestigious court during the championships and access to premium hospitality locations between 2027 and 2031. The window to buy will close in May, said the Aeltc on Wednesday, with tickets priced at 73,000, an increase of 59 percent compared to 46,000 when they were last published in 2021 and 31,000 in 2016. A total of 1,250 seats will be offered for sale, which means that the yield of approximately 75 million will be delivered for the Aeltc, which runs the oldest Grand Slam in tennis. Last year the club sold 2,520 bonds in the center of 116,000 each, with 239 million. Bonds, which were first introduced by the Aeltc in 1920, often act with a considerable premium for the issue price. The newest No. 1 Court -bonds acted at 36,000 out of 36,000 as last month, despite the fact that she only provides a chair for the next two editions of the tournament. The latest bonds from the Center Court, which offer access from next year until 2030, recently changed ownership with a small discount of 109,000. While 90 percent of the profit generated by the annual two-week event is used to finance the Lawn Tennis Association, the sports management body in Great Britain, money from the sale of Debtit is usually used to pay for investments in club facilities, such as adding a roof to the main show courts. The newest sale occurs on a planned expansion that would double more than the size of the guest location in southwestern London. The Wimbledon Park project would add 39 grass courts, a new show court with 8,000 seats and a new park on land that was owned by the Aeltc that was previously the home of a private golf club. The plans have been controversial, whereby the local residents and MPs complain that the extensive site takes up too much space without offering sufficient in exchange for the local community. However, the mayor of Londons Office last year granted a formal approval for the project, which will take approximately eight years to be completed. Recommended Wimbledon is the smallest of the four Grand Slam Tennis tournaments. The total presence last year reached 526,455, less than half of the 1.2 million people who went to the Australian Open in Melbourne in January. Once completed, the expansion would enable AELTC to increase the daily capacity from 42,000 to 50,000, but also crucial the qualifying rounds on site in a week. They are currently taking place at a separate location in Roehampton in the southwest of London. In the meantime, Wimbledon has tried to increase income by offering more luxurious experiences for high-rolling tennis fans. Last year it organized a pop-up version of the famous and now closed London restaurant Le Gavroche, with one-day tickets, including access to Center Court, starting at 2,765 per head.

