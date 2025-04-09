Sports
Headhenhockey Coach Wayne Wilson announces pension
Rochester, NY Rit Hop Hockey Head Coach Wayne Wilson announced his retirement on Wednesday.
The winning coach in program history, Wilson transformed ride into a national competition at the NCAA Division I level after the ascension of the program of the Division III ranks. He ends his career 33rd in NCAA hockey victories with a record of 471-337-82 during his 26 seasons behind the couch.
The only coach in the NCAA history that won the Spencer Penrose Award (D1 National Coach of the Year) and the Edward Jeremiah Award (D3 National Coach of the Year), Wilson led ride to four Atlantic Hockey America and four NCAA tournaments, including the 2010 Frozen four in the fifth year in the division I level.
“Coach Wilson had a major influence on ride hockey,” said Executive Athletic Director Jacqueline Nicholson. “Few coaches can say that they have directed a program through a transformation like he did, but an even smaller number can have the same level of success that he could support at the highest level of competition.”
Under Wilson's watch, Rit had a total of more conference (273) and General (349) victories than any other current AHA team, including the seven that were original members of the conference when it was founded three years before the competition came to the competition.
Wilson accompanied 13 All-Americans during his term of office, while Simon Lambert (2007-08) and Matt Garbowsky (2014-15) were proclaimed both finalists for the Hobey Baker Award, in honor of the top player of the nation. Thirty-six from Wilson's players have a total of 55 Atlantic Hockey All-Conference Supplies together with 19 large Atlantic Hockey Awards, including three players of the year. Eleven of his players were also named team members of Aha All-smokie, including Chris Tanev in 2010, who became the first player in the program history who played in the NHL and since then appeared in more than 850 career games.
“After 40 years of coaching it is bittersweet to announce my retirement. I don't know if there is ever a good time to retire, but I feel that this is the right time for me,” Wilson said. “There are countless people to make coaching college -hockey so many years for so many years. I really enjoyed coming to work every day to push teams and players to achieve their goals. I could not have done that without great assistants and players who were all dedicated to be their best.”
View more statistics, records and historical information from the career of Wayne Wilson
Wilson was a four -year -old letter man at Bowling Green under the legendary head coach Jerry York, where the Falcons 1984 could lead a national championship during his senior campaign. Wilson registered the primary assist on the game-typing goal with 1:47 left in regulations during the title game (played in Lake Placid, NY on the same magazine, the US won the “Miracle on Ice” four years earlier) while BGSU continued to beat top-ranging in the Minnesota-Duluth.
Wilson graduated in 1984 with a diploma in health, physical education and recreation and joined York's staff as an assistant coach for the next three years, while completing a master's degree in education. After having left as an assistant coach at New Hampshire in 1987-88, Wilson returned to his Alma Mater for an 11-year-old Stint as an assistant coach until it took the Ritbaan in 1999.
Rit will announce the next head coach the following days.
Wayne Wilson
I want to thank my former coaches at Bowling Green, Jerry York, Bill Wilkinson, Buddy Powers and the late Terry Flanagan, to teach the fire in me to coach. I also want to thank Bowling Green, New Hampshire and ride for giving the opportunity to coach, especially Rit -Executive Athletic directors Lou Spiotti and Jackie Nicholson for their support and everything they offered me and my family.
I also want to thank Brian Hills And Dave SaladThe two assistants who have been with me the longest, for their work and friendship. I will also always be grateful for the players who have chosen to come and ride so well represent on the ice, in the classroom and in the community. You are all champions in my mind.
Last but not least, I want to thank my wife, Lynn, my daughter, Stephanie and my son, Stu, for supporting me while I had to do what I loved. I had wonderful people around me every step and now I will be able to support and be with them much more.
Jerry York – Former Bowling Green/Boston College – Coach, winning coach in NCAA Hockey History
When Wayne Bowling Green Koos, I knew that we had an excellent player in our hands, but it was his leadership skills that really distinguished him. He was a privilege to coach for four years, especially as a senior when he led us to a national championship.
Coaches must know their Xs and Os, but the really good have the opportunity to be more than whatever inspiration and a role model for their players. That is what Wayne's success is all about. He has always been authentic and honest with his recruits and his players. There were no promising children different things – what you see is what you get and he has always been a hard worker who deals with his players very well.
It was special to see him the year Boston College and to be the year. The Frozen Four was special. After all these years it was great to connect again and talk about hockey again.
Brian Riley – head coach, army
College Hockey is in a better place because of the impact Wayne Wilson Had it on during his time ride. He has had a great career and his coaching record is certainly proof of that. Looking back on his career, it's not just the victories that stand out. What is even more important, the lives he has positively influenced, will be his legacy. I am very grateful for his friendship and it has really been an honor to coach against him all those years. I wish him the very best in his retirement.
Frank Serratore -Head Coach, Air Force
I met Wayne for the first time when he brought a ride to a tournament that we organized at Air Force Rit, was still a Division III team and was supposed to be a somewhat “soft” opponent for us. Well, they surpassed us, their power play was unstoppable and they won our tournament. My first impression of ride was a nightmare and I had to relive it time and time again in the coming years after we both came to Atlantic Hockey in the same season! There always seemed to be high commitment on the line when we played, and the road to a regular season or Playoff championship seemed to be mixed together for many years. Thank you for being such a great competitor and congratulations on everything you have achieved – I wish you the very best with retirement.
Rick Gotkin – Head Coach, Mercyhurst
After a career that has formed champions on the ice, a great coach knows that the real victory is not in the last whistle, but in the lasting impact they leave behind players, the game and those they have inspired. Congratulations, Wayne – Enjoy your pension!
