Sports
Female athletes are in the majority at the Los Angeles Olympic Games in 2028 after great victory for women's football
By Graham Dunbar
The female athletes of Geneva (AP) will be at an Olympic Games in the majority for the first time on the Summer Games of Los Angeles in 2028 thanks to a big victory for women's football.
The Olympic women's football tournament will be larger for the first time in 2028 than people edition, decided the International Olympic Committee on Wednesday, with 16 teams for women and now only 12 for men who turn the gender -on balance at the Olympic Games of Paris with 16 men's teams and 12 in the women's tournament.
That decision of the IOC council of directors helped to push the core quota of athletes for LA to 50.7% women and 49.3% men 5,333 for women and 5,167 for men, IOC said.
The gap is somewhat closed when athletes for the sports that are specially added to the LA program with 322 female and 376 male competitors are included. These exercise include cricket, flag football and lacrosse.
The monumental progress for female athletes was made at an online board meeting on Wednesday for the first time in Lausanne by Kirsty Coventry as president-chosen since then Her victory last month. In June she will formally replace her mentor Thomas Bach and become the IOCS-first female leader in the 131-year-old history.
Two more women's teams were added in water polo, so that the tournament in Los Angeles will be equal to the men's event with 12 countries each. Boxing has one extra weight class for women to match the line -up of the gentlemen of seven medal events.
The message of gender equality is very important to us, said IOC sports director Kit McConnell. We really thank La 28 for supporting this. It is also central in their vision.
The Headline decision of the IOC was the recovery of an inequality since women's football debuted at the 1996 Olympic Games with only eight teams half as much as the men's tournament.
The plate attached A proposal that was unveiled last Thursday By FIFA president Gianni Infantino when he spoke during the annual meeting of the European football body UEFA.
The case for change was made more convincing because the women's football tournament is a top title with national teams who send their best players.
However, the men's tournament rarely attracts the best players because of select conflicts with clubs worldwide and is usually for players aged 23 or younger. The French men's team that took silver in Paris last year was unable to select Kylian Mbapp who had just signed for Real Madrid.
There were 16 men's football teams at every summer games since Moscow in 1980 through Paris last year.
The Line -up of the ladies rose to 10 teams at the Athens Olympic Games and then four years later in Beijing.
FIFA and Infantino had repeatedly called for equality with a 16-team ladies tournament, which would have added about 70 extra players, plus team officers, to push the boundaries to athlete accommodation for the Olympic organizers.
The discovered solution was to give the women's edition above the men and to further stimulate the IOCS policy of gender parity at the Olympic Games that was first reached in Paris.
Golf and the 4×100 sprint -relay on the track are one of the events that will have mixed gender team events for the first time in Los Angeles.
Other new team events will be in artistic gymnastics, archery, coastal and table tennis.
A new Olympic record of 351 medal events in 2028 includes 161 for women, 165 for men and 25 mixed events, the IOC said.
AP Summer Olympic Games: https://apnews.com/hub/2024-Paris-Olympic-Games and AP -football: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer
